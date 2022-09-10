News in Pics, Sept 10, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /5
Flowers and tributes are pictured outside of Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Hindu devotees immerse an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesh at an artificial pond adjacent to Sabarmati River on the last day of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Ahmedabad on September 9, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding better conditions and improved infrastructure for studying, in Santiago, Chile September 9, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Volunteers clear the rubble of a destroyed house as a result of shelling in village of Moshchun, Kyiv region, on September 9, 2022, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 10, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 10, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted | Colour: rose-pink | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships | Colour: Lilac | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life | Colour: Violet | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard | Colour: Lavender | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Colour: Sunflower yellow | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Colour: Iris | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Patience is the key-word today. All things fall into place if you are tactful. Use your head and do things to your liking. Your intuition will be right on. Misunderstandings are caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers | Colour: Hibiscus-red | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself . Colour: Daisy Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals | Colour: Primrose | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Colour: Snow-drop | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Try to strike a balance. Home life smooth. Be neither a borrower nor a lender today. Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today | Colour: Daffodil | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Loans will be attainable and legal matters easily taken care of. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. You can make financial deals that will bring you extra cash | Colour: Peony | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Ganpati Visarjan: Devotees across India bid adieu to Bappa
The ten-day Ganesh festival came to an end on September 9, with a huge procession marking the culmination on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. On this day, the immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesha takes place in a river, sea, or water body. Here are a few pictures of devotees across India bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha.
- 1 /15
Ganpati Visarjan: Devotees across India bid adieu to Bappa. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /15
A devotee immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha in an artificial pond on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ajmer. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /15
A volunteer immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha in a canal on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, on the outskirts of Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /15
Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea, at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /15
An idol of Lord Ganesha after being immersed in an artificial pond on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /15
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea, at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /15
A volunteer immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha in an artificial pond on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /15
A crane lowers an idol of Lord Ganesha into a pond on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /15
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea, at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /15
A crane lowers an idol of Lord Ganesh into a pond on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /15
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea, at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /15
Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /15
An idol of Lord Ganesha being immersed at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 14 /15
Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea, at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /15
A devotee immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha in the Gomti river during Gauri Ganpati Visarjan, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | 5 longest-reigning monarchs in history
From King Louis XIV, Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great to Queen Elizabeth II, here we take a look at the longest-reigning monarchs of all time.
- 1 /6
In Pics | 5 longest-reigning monarchs in history
- 2 /6
King Louis XIV of France (72 years, 110 days). Credit: Wikipedia
- 3 /6
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain (70 years, 7 months, 2 days). Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great of Thailand (70 years, 126 days). Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Johann II of Liechtenstein (70 years, 91 days). Credit: Twitter/MartinChelt
- 6 /6
K’inich Janaab Pakal of the Maya city-state of Palenque (68 years, 33 days). Credit: Twitter/whencyclopedia
In Pics | India's cricketers who have hit ton in T20Is
India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli ended the drought by scoring his first century in the game's 20-overs format. Kohli's smashed 122 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super Four contest and became the seventh Indian to do so. Here's a glance at the Indian cricketers with the most tons in T20 Internationals.
- 1 /8
In Pics | India's cricketers who have hit ton in T20Is
- 2 /8
Following the likes of Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli become the seventh Indian cricketer to score a T20I century. Kohli's impressive knock of 122 not out against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super Four contest. He ended the drought with a century in the game's 20-overs format by scoring his first international century since his 70th in a test match in November 2019. Credit: AP Photo
- 3 /8
Suryakumar Yadav: In July 2022, Suryakumar Yadav became the sixth Indian batter to score a century in the T20I. SKY registered his first T20 century against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
Deepak Hooda: One of the budding players in Indian Cricket, Deepak Hooda is the fifth player to join the club. He smashed a century in T20 Internationals against Ireland in Dublin in June 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur, who is known for her aggressive batting, is the fourth Indian to have scored a T20I century. She is the first Indian to do so in the Women’s game and remains the only one to do so to date. She achieved this feat against New Zealand in the 2018 Women's World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
K L Rahul: One of the promising batsmen in Indian cricket, K L Rahul has two T20I centuries to his credit. Credit: AP Photo
- 7 /8
Rohit Sharma: Indian captain was the second Indian to score a T20Is ton. He smashed 106 of 66 balls against South Africa in Dharamsala in India in 2015. Overall Rohit has four T20Is centuries to his name, second to none. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
Suresh Raina: Stylish left-hand batsman Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to score a T20Is century in 2010. He achieved this feat in 2010 against South Africa. He is also the become first Indian player to score centuries in all three formats of the game. Credit: Instagram/@sureshraina3