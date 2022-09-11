News in Pics, Sept 11, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 11 2022, 07:41 IST
Elena Ramos pays her respects to her brother, Senior airman Elijah Reyes Posana, at the Houston National Cemetery on September 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas. People around Houston have begun visiting and preparing ahead of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
A photograph taken on September 10 , 2022, shows Ukrainian flags placed on statues in a square in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Britain's King Charles III (L) greets Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss (R) during their first meeting at Buckingham Palace in London on September 9, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees during immersion of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesh at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Eva Vieira, 65, holds a doll depicting former President of Brazil and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest for democracy and against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 10, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 11, 2022
UPDATED : Sep 10 2022, 23:15 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 11, 2022
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing | Colour: Silver | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past | Colour: Coral | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper-tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top | Colour: Opal | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative | Colour: Amethyst | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked | Colour: Emerald | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Be on your best behaviour. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level | Colour: Gold | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home | Colour: Ruby | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship | Colour: Garnet | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today | Colour: Aquamarine | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Travel should be on your agenda. Do not overspend on entertainment. You may come down with minor infections. Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness | Colour: Topaz | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements | Colour: Sapphire | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses | Colour: Turquoise | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | From used tea bag to toilet paper, bizarre items of the Royal Family sold at auction
UPDATED : Sep 10 2022, 19:41 IST
After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, a used tea bag by the longest-serving British monarch is up for an auction. Well, it is not the first time the Royal items are put under the hammer. Here is a list of some other items of the Royal Family that were put up for auction.
In Pics | From used tea bag to toilet paper, bizarre royal items sold at auction
Used tea bag: A tea bag that was dipped by the Queen in her tea cup was allegedly smuggled out of the Windsor Castle and now it's up for auction on eBay. The tea bag is selling for a whopping $12,000. Credit: Getty Images
Used bloomers: A pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers were sold for £1000 at an auction. Credit: Wikipedia & Twitter/@Divine_Miss_Em
Wedding cake: In 2021, a slice of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's wedding cake went under the hammer. Many believed that the very rare item would not sell for over £500, but to everyone's shock, the slice of cake that's 40 years old fetched almost four times of the expected amount and won £1,850. Other slices of Royal Family cake were also auctioned, such Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate Middleton. Credit: AFP Photo
Christmas card: A handwritten Christmas card by Queen Elizabeth II was put up for auction and someone bid £500 to get it. Credit: Twitter/@MarkHiggie1
Toilet paper: One of the most bizarre royal item ever to be put up for an auction - a toilet paper allegedly stolen from Buckingham Palace. Credit: Getty Images
Hat: Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge wore the same hat, which was put up for auction in 2017. Everything about the hat remains unknown. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Monuments around world lit up as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
UPDATED : Sep 10 2022, 17:57 IST
Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on September 8 at her Balmoral castle in Scotland. She was 96. From The Empire State Building in New York, Paris' Eiffel Tower and several other world landmarks paid tribute to the late Queen.
In Pics | Monuments around the world lit up as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Tel Aviv City Hall was illuminated as the Union Jack in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and in solidarity with the British people. Credit: AFP Photo
Empire State Building shone in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Twitter/@EmpireStateBldg
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, went dark at the stroke of midnight on September 09 following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated with the Union Jack flag colours after Brazil's government decreed three days of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is illuminated on the sail of Sydney Opera House, following the Queen's passing, in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the Union Jack flag following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Cibeles Palace, headquarters of the Madrid City Council illuminated with the Union Jack flag colours following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
The City Hall is illuminated in the colours of the Union Jack to pay tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away, in Cape Town, South Africa. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Kuwait Towers are illuminated with the British flag in Kuwait City following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AFP Photo
The walls of Jerusalem's Old City were illuminated with the Union Jack flag following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, in Jerusalem. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, Sept 10, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 10 2022, 08:54 IST
Flowers and tributes are pictured outside of Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Credit: AFP Photo
Hindu devotees immerse an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesh at an artificial pond adjacent to Sabarmati River on the last day of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Ahmedabad on September 9, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding better conditions and improved infrastructure for studying, in Santiago, Chile September 9, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Volunteers clear the rubble of a destroyed house as a result of shelling in village of Moshchun, Kyiv region, on September 9, 2022, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo