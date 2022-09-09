News in Pics, Sept 9, 2022: Best photos from the world
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has died, in central London on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
An internally displaced flood-affected child stands in his makeshift shelter in a flood-hit area following heavy rains in Dera Allah Yar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Dust and smoke rise during a reported Russian forces bombing, in the Syrian rebel-held western countryside of Idlib, on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Plumes of smoke rise as wildfire approaches a home during the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California in Riverside County on September 7, 2022. - A ferocious heat wave scorching the western United States could finally begin to wane in the coming days, forecasters said on September 7, but they warned of dangerous fire conditions as howling winds sweep through the bone-dry region. Credit: AFP Photo
In pics | Queen Elizabeth II with world leaders over the years
Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 9, was the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history and one of the most influential figures on this planet. From a string of US presidents to Indian prime ministers, Queen Elizabeth II had met almost all the influential political personalities from around the world during her record-breaking time on the throne. Here’s a look at some of her encounters with foreign leaders.
Queen Elizabeth II with world leaders over the years
There have been 13 US Presidents during the Queen's reign and, with the exception of President Johnson, Elizabeth has met each one. In this photo, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D Eisenhower, is seen with Queen Elizabeth at the British Embassy in Washington DC in 1957. Credit: Instagram/royalcollectiontrust
Here's a picture from 2011 where Queen Elizabeth II is seen posing for a photograph with the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama at Buckingham Palace. Credit: Instagram/royalcollectiontrust
Queen Elizabeth II gestures as she speaks to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on her visit to India in 1983. Credit: AP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II with US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary at Buckingham Palace in London in December 2000. Credit: AFP Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Queen Elizabeth II on two occasions during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is seen with former Zairean president Mobutu Sese Seko in London on December 01, 1973. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II greets former South African President Nelson Mandela during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the centenary of the Rhodes Trust on October 20, 2003. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II reviews an honour guard accompanied by French President Francois Mitterrand upon her arrival at Orly airport in France in 1992. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Buckingham Palace in London in 2015. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II and French President Jacques Chirac ride in an open landau to Buckingham Palace in London at the start of his state visit to Britain on May 14, 1996. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II poses with Economic Summit leaders: (from L to R) French President François Mitterrand, Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, US President Ronald Reagan, Chancellor Helmut Kohl of West Germany and Italian Prime Minister Bettino Craxi at Buckingham Palace on September 06, 1984. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II leads US President George W Bush in a tour of St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Berkshire, west of London, 2008. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II greets Pope Francis at the Vatican during her visit in April 2014. Credit: AFP Photo
US President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II during the state dinner in honour of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House in Washington, DC in July 1976. Credit: AFP Photo
A picture of Queen Elizabeth II with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, at Buckingham Palace in central London, 2016. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II with Chinese President Li Xiannian in Beijing, 1986. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II with President of Guyana David Granger during a private audience at Windsor Castle, west of London in April 2017. Credit: AFP Photo
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in London in April 2018. Credit: AFP Photo
Elizabeth greets former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill at a Guildhall reception, in London in 1950. Credit: AFP Photo
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev converses with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor castle at the end of Gorbachev's official visit to Great Britain in April 1989. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Council Charles Michel and US President Joe Biden, during an evening reception at The Eden Project in England in June 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II and Singapore's President Tony Tan Keng Yam make a toast during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in central London in 2014. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II greets US President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London in 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo
Queen Elizabeth II with former British Prime Minister Thatcher during a dinner to celebrate the latter's 70th birthday. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Things to know about the world’s longest-reigning monarch
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 9 at her home in Scotland after seven decades on the throne. She was 96. Here we list some interesting facts about Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Things to know about the world's longest-reigning monarch
Elizabeth, who marked 70 years on the throne this year, is the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history. Credit: AFP Photo
In September 2015, she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years and seven months. Credit: AFP Photo
In 2016, Elizabeth also became the longest-reigning monarch in the world with the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand. Credit: AFP Photo
In 2022, she became the second-longest-reigning monarch in world history, behind 17th century French King Louis XIV, who took the throne at age 4. Credit: AFP Photo
Like many royals of her time and before, Elizabeth never went to a public school and was never exposed to other students. Instead, she was educated at home with Margaret, her younger sister. Credit: AFP Photo
Elizabeth's schooling also included learning to ride, swim, dance and study of fine art and music. Credit: AFP Photo
During World War II, young Princess Elizabeth briefly became known as 'No. 230873', Second Subaltern Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor of the Auxiliary Transport Service No. 1. Credit: AFP Photo
After months of campaigning for her parent's permission to do something for the war effort, the heir to the throne learned how to drive and service ambulances and trucks. Credit: AFP Photo
Elizabeth often portrayed a serious demeanor, and many have noted her “poker face”, but those who knew her described her as having a mischievous sense of humour and a talent for mimicry in private company. Credit: AFP Photo
Elizabeth was a great mimic and she showed her mischievous side during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 when she starred in a comic video alongside an animated Paddington Bear and spoke of hiding marmalade sandwiches in her purse. Credit: Instagram/theroyalfamily
Elizabeth may have been the queen, but she paid taxes too — at least since 1992. Credit: Reuters Photo
The queen was christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor of York, in honour of her mother, paternal grandmother and paternal great-grandmother. But as a child, she was endearingly known as young Lilibet by her family — said to be because she couldn't pronounce “Elizabeth” properly. Credit: AFP Photo
Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, but it was sometimes confusing for the public to know when to celebrate. There was no universally fixed day for her “official birthday” — it was either the first, second or third Saturday in June, and was decided by the government. Only the queen and those closest to her celebrated her actual birthday in private gatherings. Credit: AFP Photo
It's widely known that Elizabeth loved corgis — Princess Diana reportedly called the dogs the queen's “moving carpet” because they accompanied her everywhere. Credit: AFP Photo
As queen, she also technically owned the thousands of mute swans in open British waters and had the right to claim all sturgeons, porpoises, whales and dolphins, according to a statute from 1324. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 9, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 9, 2022
Aries | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Colour: Terracotta | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts. Social life is hectic. A good friend is supportive. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed | Colour: Mocha | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Family members are demanding while money matters are worrying you. Not a day to change jobs. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Colour: Silver | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life | Colour: Olive-Green | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment | Colour: Auburn | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren't taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided | Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse | Colour: Chrome | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Colour: Orange | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through | Colour: Gold | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends | Colour: Opal | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues | Colour: Linen | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent. Protect your interests legally if necessary. Unexpected money passes through your hands now | Colour: Red | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Apple introduces iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Watch Series 8 and AirPods [See Pics]
On Wednesday (September 7), CEO Tim Cook kicked off the 'Far out' event at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) at Steve Jobs Theater inside the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. During the programme, Apple unveiled the new line of the iPhone 14, 14 Pro series along with the new Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen), and AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).
Apple introduced iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, Watch SE & AirPods
The iPhone 14 series: Apple introduced its brand new smartphone line-up which included the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the non-Pro variants will run on last year’s A15 Bionic chip, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have received the upgraded A16 Bionic chip. Credit: AFP Photo
Apple Watch Series 8: As expected, Apple unveiled Watch Series 8 that can track changes in body temperature and has a crash detection feature, which the company says will only function when the user is driving. The watch will come in four colours: midnight starlight, silver, and product red along with three stainless steel finishes: silver, gold, and graphite. Credit: AFP Photo
Apple Watch SE: The Apple Watch SE comes with features like a Retina OLED display, optical heart rate sensor, fall detection, and emergency SOS, with water resistance up to 50 metres deep. This has been an excellent alternative for people searching for a more affordable wearable to link with their iPhone since its release two years ago. Credit: AFP Photo
Apple Watch Ultra: Besides the Watch Series 8, Apple released its rugged, flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra. It comes encased in tough titanium case, sapphire crystal glass on top and work in extreme weather condition and can last for 60 hours. Credit: AFP Photo
A16 Bionic chip: The A16 Bionic chip, which is packed with 16 billion transistors, has a multi-core processor with six high-performance and two efficiency cores, a five-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine. It can perform up to 17 trillion operations per second. It has been manufactured on a 4nm process and its components are designed to accelerate AI along with other tasks across smartphone apps and iOS. Credit: AFP Photo
Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Apple introduced 'Always-on-Display' with iPhone 14 Pro, a first for any iPhone to date. Further, there are a number of enhancements have been made to the lock screen, such as the ability to install widgets and personalize their appearance, as well as a new way of displaying alerts. Credit: AFP Photo
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): It comes AirPods Pro comes with refreshed charging case design and includes a lanyard loop. Also, it supports 2X better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature and longer battery life compared to previous iteration. Picture Credit: Apple