September 11, 2001 was the day that left a big dent in the history of the United States. Terror attacks in New York and Washington were visceral in their impact. In less than 3 hours, the twin towers of the World Trade Center were reduced to a mountain of twisted metal and rubble, killing more than 2,700 people, while hundreds more were killed at the Pentagon. On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we look back at pictures from D-Day that crippled the US.