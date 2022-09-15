News in Pics, September 15, 2022: Best photos from the world
The Imperial State Crown is seen on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London. Credit: AFP Photo
A destroyed Russian BMP Infantry fightign vehicle on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Singapore's Wie Qi Katelin Heng competes in the individual all-around qualification round during the 39th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships at the Arena Armeets in Sofia. Credit: AFP Photo
Life Guards, a unit of the Household Cavalry, stand guard outside the Palace of Westminster, following the procession of he coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace, in London. Credit: AFP Photo
People watch a light show of animations and images projected on the facade of the Barrack Block of Tai Kwun, the historic former police headquarters compounds, in Hong Kong. Credit: AFP Photo
Newly recruited Taliban fighters parade in armoured vehicles after their graduation ceremony in Herat. Credit: AFP Photo
Models walk the runway at the BEVZA Spring 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 15, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 15, 2022
Aries | Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You will manage to complete an important project . Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues; your personal mojo needs a makeover | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Renegotiate career deals. A time when you can get in touch with the deeper part of your nature and your psychic abilities are enhanced | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. .Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Keep a low profile | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A period of change and transition begins, with the moon bringing new endeavours to fruition. Singles may find opportunity to cross the frontier of romance. Travel, study or people from overseas may be involved | Lucky Colour: Caremel | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood! | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A trip abroad or even a foreign junket becomes possible. Passions escalate – so keep your cool and avoid angry outbursts. You may go back on a nostalgic trip or an old flame flickers back into your life | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru
UPDATED : Sep 14 2022, 17:03 IST
In the aftermath of heavy rains leading to flood-like situations in Bengaluru, the demolition of apartments built illegally in different parts of the city is in full swing.
In Pics | Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru
After the floods in Bengaluru in the past few days, BBMP has finally listed out buildings to be demolished. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
BBMP was in full action as they targeted different areas in the city and demolished the illegal portions. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
At Spice Garden Layout in Munnekolala, near Marathahalli, residents were tensed as BBMP demolished portions of compound walls, gates, or steps in front of the houses. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
Under the jurisdiction of BBMP, the operation of clearing the encroachments of the Raj canal is actively going on and reportedly a total of 18 encroachments were cleared on September 13. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
Eight JCB machines with the corporation engineers, revenue officers, marshals, and police personnel were there during the drive. Credit: B K Janardhan/DH Photo
About 50 meters of encroachment have been cleared and the clearance operation is in process. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
The evacuation operation of the encroached areas will continue in the coming days. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
Hindi Diwas 2022: Comedians who rose to fame with comedy in Hindi
UPDATED : Sep 14 2022, 17:18 IST
On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, we list comedians and content creators who rose to fame with their flair for comedy in Hindi and Hinglish language, tickling your funny bone.
Hindi Diwas 2022: Comedians who rose to fame with comedy in Hindi
Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma is one of the comedians known for his 'desi' humour. If you are a follower of his show, you know that his USP is to speak even with his English-speaking guests in Hindi. This resulted in many of his guests speaking in Hindi even if they otherwise didn't. Credit: Instagram/kapilsharma
Varun Grover: A stand-up comedian, writer, lyricist and poet, Varun Grover is the best man for most of these jobs. His command of the Hindi language has always been impeccable and his expertise in Hindi and Hindi literature can be seen in works such as 'Masaan', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' series among others. Credit: Instagram/vidushak
Amit Tandon: Known for his clean comedy, Amit Tandon is a prime example of the difference in the taste of humour when the language is Hindi. Using his wife as his muse in sketches, Amit has always been supportive of presenting the language on a global platform. After the success of his first show in the USA in 2017, many organisers were open to having Hindi stand-up comedy. Credit: Instagram/amitandon17
Bhuvan Bam: Social media is filled with monologues or rant videos in Hindi but it was Bhuvan Bam who was one of the first to start funny Hindi videos, also called 'vines'. Bhuvan's commentary on celebrity weddings and the latest viral concepts always tickles Indians' funny bone. Credit: Instagram/bhuvan.bam22
Prajakta Koli: Prajakta Koli is among the top YouTubers who turned content creators who eventually made their presence as an actor in web series and films. She is known as 'Mostly sane' on social media. With most of the content in Hindi, she keeps it clean and simple. One of the reasons millions of people relate to her is because she keeps it real with the way she is off camera and the way she speaks Hindi, just like one of us. Credit: Instagram/mostlysane
Mallika Dua: Be it anglicised Hindi or her famous Delhi style Hindi, Mallika Dua can surely win hearts and make people laugh. The daughter of one of the top journalists, late Vinod Dua, her flair for the language and comic timing is spot on. Credit: Instagram/mallikadua
Zakir Khan: Some artists are hard to forget. It takes guts and determination to do comedy in Hindi in front of an English-speaking crowd and nail it, Zakir Khan does that and more. His Urdu-clad Hindi is smooth and effortless. He popularised his catchphrase 'sakht launda'. Credit: Instagram/zakirkhan_208
Prashasti Singh: Among the top female comics in India, Prashasti doesn't just do comedy but also has her scripts in Hindi, making it relatable for her audience. She also appeared in Hindi shows like 'Hum Do Teen Chaar'. Credit: Instagram/prashastisingh
In Pics | The places with the fastest internet on Earth
UPDATED : Sep 14 2022, 16:17 IST
Here we take a closer look at the ten fastest countries in the world in terms of average internet download speeds, according to the cable.co.uk broadband speed league 2022.
In Pics | The places with the fastest internet on Earth. Credit: Getty Images
Macau - 262.74 Mbps. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jersey - 256.59 Mbps. Credit: Getty Images
Iceland - 216.56 Mbps. Credit: kaboompics/Pexels
Liechtenstein - 166.22 Mbps. Credit: Getty Images
Gibraltar - 159.90 Mbps. Credit: Pixabay
Taiwan - 135.88 Mbps. Credit: Reuters Photo
Japan - 122.33 Mbps. Credit: Pexels/ready made
France - 120.01 Mbps. Credit: Getty Images
The United States - 118.01 Mbps. Credit: Reuters Photo
Singapore - 116.62. Credit: AFP Photo