The 18-day Monsoon Session began today after the last session was short-terminated on March 25, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The session will last till October 1. Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the session. Starting tomorrow, Rajya Sabha sessions will convene in the morning from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening from 3 pm to 7 pm.