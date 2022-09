Being the longest-serving monarch and a global phenomenon, the life of Queen Elizabeth II has undoubtedly been a rather eventful one. Written and narrated by one of Britain's leading authorities Robert Hardmen, the audiobook 'Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II' is now available on Audible. This audiobook will take the listeners through the life of one of the most famous women in the world. Here we list six fascinating facts about Queen Elizabeth II that you probably didn't know!