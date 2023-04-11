Nickyanka share adorable pics of daughter Malti celebrating her first Easter
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie's first Easter with their fans on social media.
The powerful couple took to image-sharing platform Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their Easter celebrations. Credit: Instagram/@nickjonas
Nick Jonas shared an adorable family photo in which him and Priyanka can be seen looking at their daughter Malti, who is busy playing. Credit: Instagram/@nickjonas
Priyanka's daughter Malti is seen wearing a t-shirt with the words 'Malti Marie's first Easter' written on it. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
In one of the pictures, Priyanka was seen twinning with Malti. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Malti is seen enjoying some yummy chocolates. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Malti plays with her pet in the backyard of her house in this sun-kissed picture. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Sachin Pilot sits on 1-day fast despite Congress's warning; See Pics
Congress leader Sachin Pilot began his daylong fast in Shaheed Samark in Jaipur despite his party terming it 'anti-party activity'. Pilot launched the fast alleging that the Congress government in Rajasthan, led by CM Ashok Gehlot, didn't act against alleged corruption by former CM Vasundhara Raje's government. With this, Pilot has opened a front against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, with whom he has been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in the desert state in December 2018.
Disregarding a warning issued to him by the Congress, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot sat on a daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on April 11. Credit: PTI Photo
Pilot launched the fast alleging that the Congress government in Rajasthan, led by CM Ashok Gehlot, didn't act against alleged corruption by former CM Vasundhara Raje's government. Credit: PTI Photo
Hundreds of Pilot's supporters gathered at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur to support him. Credit: PTI Photo
With this, Pilot has opened a front against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, with whom he has been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in the desert state in December 2018. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, April 11: Best pics from around the world
Palestinian fishermen take to the sea at sunset in Gaza city. credit: AFP Photo
A plume of steam and gas billows from the Cotopaxi volcano as seen from Quito. credit: AFP Photo
A woman plucks cucumbers along the banks of river Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal in Agra. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman and a man separated by a metal fence read together from the Koran outside the Imamzadeh Saleh mosque in Tehran. Credit: AFP Photo
Sikh devotees carry the Guru Granth Sahib in a golden palanquin during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
A man and his children stand in front of a crescent moon-shaped decoration placed in the town of Ulcinj. credit: AFP Photo
Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla performs a pass on a bull with a muleta at La Maestranza bullring in Seville. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Top 5 players with most runs in T20 cricket
From Chris Gayle and Shoaib Malik to Virat Kohli, here we list the top five run scorers in the T20 cricket format.
‘Universal Boss' Chris Gayle tops the list with 14,562 runs in 463 matches at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75 with 22 centuries and 88 half-centuries and best score of 175*, which is the highest in the format. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik features second on the list with 12,528 runs in 510 matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 127.55 and 77 fifties with the best score of 95*. Credit: Reuters Photo
Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has scored 12,175 runs in 625 matches and ranks third on the list. He has an average of 31.29 and a strike rate of 150.51, including 1 century and 58 fifties and best score of 104. Credit: PTI Photo
India’s run-machine Virat Kohli is positioned fourth on the list. Kohli has scored 11,429 runs at an average of 41.11 in 362 matches and 345 innings. He has a strike rate of 133.17 and has scored 6 centuries and 86 half-centuries, with the best score of 122*. Credit: PTI Photo
Fifth place is taken by former Australian batter Aaron Finch. Finch has scored 11,392 runs in 382 matches at an average of 33.80, including 8 centuries and 77 fifties with the best score of 172. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 11, 2023
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: violet Lucky Number: 6
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: gold Lucky Number: 3
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: white Lucky Number: 8
An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 1
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 5
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 4
A more confident approach with your superiors could do the trick. You are very good at what you do, and you should project that amount of confidence. A t work, a new group of friends are enticing you to spend time with them, but don’t forget your comfort zone either. Lucky Colour: saffron Lucky Number: 2
Work takes prime importance today as you get caught up in office politics. Litigation worries need to be put aside as things will fall into place for you. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 3
You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strongly. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6
You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 7
Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. . You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9
Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 5