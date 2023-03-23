The muhurat puja of NTR 30 was a glittery affair. The puja ceremony saw lead actors Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and other crew members in attendance. One of the major hightlights of the puja ceremony was the first clap which was performed by RRR helmer SS Rajamouli. The event also saw Prashant Neel who is also teamed up with Jr NTR for NTR 31.

The movie is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts. Visuals from the puja ceremony were released by the makers and are going viral on social media.