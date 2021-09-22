Once prisoners, Taliban fighters are now the guards in Kabul jail
UPDATED : Sep 23 2021, 09:34 IST
Kabul | Taliban | Prison | World news | News |
Once Kabul’s main prison was crowded with thousands of Taliban prisoners captured and arrested by the government. A Taliban commander strolled through its empty halls and cell blocks, showing his friends where he had once been imprisoned. The Taliban now run Pul-e-Charkhi Prison, a sprawling complex on Kabul’s eastern outskirts. After capturing the city, the fighters freed all the inmates there, the government guards fled, and now dozens of Taliban fighters are running the facility.
- 1 /11
Once prisoners, Taliban fighters are now the guards in Afghanistan jail Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /11
Once Kabul’s main prison was crowded with thousands of Taliban fighters captured and arrested by the government. Now, the prison Pul-e-Charkhi, a sprawling complex on Kabul’s eastern outskirts is under the complete control of Taliban. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
After capturing Afghanistan, the Taliban fighters freed all the inmates there, the government guards fled, and now dozens of Taliban fighters are running the facility. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
But for the Taliban fighters, it’s a moment to savour a victory after years of gruelling fighting — and to see a city few of them have entered since the war began. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
Recently, a Taliban commander strolled through its empty halls and cell blocks, showing his friends where he had once been imprisoned. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
The commander, who refused to give his name, was on a personal visit to the complex with a group of his friends. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
For some of the Taliban guards, it was the first time they had entered the abandoned cell blocks. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
The fighters looked with curiosity through the cells, still littered with things the last inmates left behind — fabrics hanging from the walls and windows, small rugs, water bottles. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Pul-e-Charkhi had a long, disturbing history of violence, mass executions and torture. Mass graves and torture cells were uncovered dating from the Soviet-backed governments of the late 1970s and 1980s. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Under the US-backed government, it was more known for poor conditions and overcrowding — its 11 cell blocks were built to house 5,000 inmates, but were often packed with more than 10,000, including Taliban prisoners and criminals. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
A member of the Taliban walks inside the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, September 23, 2021: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Sep 23 2021, 06:00 ISTUnited States | spain | Mexico | Germany | Coronavirus |
- 1 /7
Pilatus PC-7 aircrafts fly in formation during the air show as part of the Aerospace Fair 2021 at Santa Lucia military air base in Zumpango, near Mexico City. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
A youth on a scooter passes election campaign posters for Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet (L) and the Green Party (Die Gruenen) featuring co-leader of Germany's the Greens Robert Habeck in Berlin on September 2, 2021, ahead of parliamentary elections on September 26. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Migrants seeking refuge in United States cross the Rio Grande river back across the border into Ciudad Acuna, Mexico from their camp in Del Rio, Texas. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /7
Lava flows following the eruption of a volcano in Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
Volunteers cook at a soup kitchen in Trujillo, La Libertad, Peru, on September 22, 2021. - Peruvian women around the country are organizing soup kitchens, which through donations, feed hundreds of low-income families amid the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Storm clouds gather near the US Capitol on Wednesday afternoon September 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Betty Reid Soskin, (C) the oldest full-time National Park Service ranger in the United States, uses large scissors to cut a ribbon during a renaming ceremony for the newly named Betty Reid Soskin Middle School on September 22, 2021 in El Sobrante, California. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - September 23, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Sep 23 2021, 01:13 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - September 23, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Ego can disrupt relations with colleagues and employees. Romantic encounters monopolize your time! Get involved in more creative output, you will win the admiration of your boss and colleagues. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 1.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing underdog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 7.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Female associates/colleagues/authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 2.
- 5 /13
Cancer: A junket in the offing. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 6.
- 6 /13
Leo: Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 5.
- 7 /13
Virgo: You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 7.
- 8 /13
Libra: You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, and negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 9.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Venus, planet of love and balance is not helping you much today. So you must stay cool and not get caught up in other people’s battles. Now is not the time to be confrontational, either at home or at work. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 8.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Not a good time for investments. A younger sibling could cause worry. Love life perks up. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 4.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans likely. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Unexpected expenses could crop up. A promotion or gain long overdue will materialize. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 2.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: 5 key mergers and acquisitions in India
UPDATED : Sep 22 2021, 22:14 IST
Business News | ZEE Entertainment | zee | Sony Pictures |
Here we take a look at five key mergers and acquisitions in India.
- 1 /6
In Pics: 5 key mergers and acquisitions in India
- 2 /6
HDFC Life – Exide Life Insurance: In September 2021, Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance announced that it will acquire Exide Life Insurance from Exide Industries in a deal worth Rs 6,687 crore. Credit: Twitter/@HDFCLIFE & @ExideLife
- 3 /6
Sony Pictures – Zee Entertainment: India's largest publicly-traded television network Zee Entertainment Enterprises will merge with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI), capping days of high drama during which the firm's shareholders sought removal of key officials. Sony, which will invest $1.575 billion, will hold 52.93 per cent stake in the merged entity and Zee the remaining 47.07 per cent, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL). Credit: Twitter/@SonyPicsIndia & @ZeeTVME
- 4 /6
Walmart – Flipkart: Global retail giant Walmart made its entry into Indian markets by acquiring major stake in major e-commerce company Flipkart in 2018. In a bidding war against Amazon, Walmart successfully acquired 77 per cent stake for $16 billion. This deal resulted in the expansion of Flipkart’s logistics and supply chain network. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
PropTiger.com – Housing.com: India’s leading online real estate service provider, Housing.com joined hands with fellow competitor PropTiger.com in 2017. This merger raised the valuation of the new entity to close to $270-285 million. Credit: Twitter/@proptiger & @Housing
- 6 /6
Vodafone – Idea: India’s telecommunications giant, Idea Cellular (Idea) announced its merger with the world's second-largest company, Vodafone India Limited (Vodafone) on March 20, 2017. Reportedly, their merger was valued at $23 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: 10 most unusual jobs in the World
UPDATED : Sep 22 2021, 20:26 IST
Jobs | News | Work experience | lifestyle | Employment |
From Body Part Model, Sleep Intern to Armpit Sniffer, here we take a look at some of the most unusual jobs in the World...
- 1 /11
In Pics: 10 most unusual jobs in the World
- 2 /11
Armpit Sniffer: This might sound bizarre, but yes, this job does exist. Armpit sniffing is a professional job and normally perfume and deodorant manufacturers hire these professionals. During their work regime, these professionals sniff over 50 armpits in an hour and check the quality of their product. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /11
Car Plate Blocker: In Iran, car owners hire men to block their car number plates so that the cameras don't capture it. This job was introduced after Iran government introduced odd and even and other stringent traffic rules. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Chicken sexer: This job is to identify the gender of the Baby chicks. That's it. Credit: Instagram/chickenkeeping
- 5 /11
Professional Cuddler: It is one of the challenging jobs where the professional is required to comfort the client by cuddling. Their core work is to provide a relaxing experience for their client and are paid somewhere between $20-$50 an hour depending upon their experience. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
Live Mannequins: This job is for those who can stand as statues for long hours. In USA, shops shed upto $100 an hour for live mannequins. Credit: DH/Prithiviraj
- 7 /11
Professional Pusher: There are professionals help the travelers in boarding the train and they make sure that these travelers reach their destination on time. Japan is one such countries that has employed ‘Professional Pushers’. Credit: Instagram/colorswipe.cakes
- 8 /11
Line/Queue Stander: Well, there are a few people who stand up in hour long queues for others. These professionals happily wait in long queues and get paid on an hourly basis. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Sleep Interns: Wakefit.co published an ad saying they’re looking for ‘Sleep Interns’ who will be required to sleep for 9 hours for 100 days and the remuneration was one lakh. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /11
Vomit Cleaner: This might sound really bizarre, there are professionals who’re trained to clean vomits and are paid handsomely. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /11
Body Part Model: One is required to exhibit a dedicated part of the body and they’re paid for it, professionally. The body part can be an eye, finger, lip, hand, leg and even navel. Credit: Getty Images