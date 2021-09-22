Once Kabul’s main prison was crowded with thousands of Taliban prisoners captured and arrested by the government. A Taliban commander strolled through its empty halls and cell blocks, showing his friends where he had once been imprisoned. The Taliban now run Pul-e-Charkhi Prison, a sprawling complex on Kabul’s eastern outskirts. After capturing the city, the fighters freed all the inmates there, the government guards fled, and now dozens of Taliban fighters are running the facility.