Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country's most active volcano. Merapi unleashed clouds of hot ash and a mixture of rock, lava and gas that travelled up to 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) down its slopes. The eruption, throughout the day, blocked out the sun and blanketed several villages with falling ash. No casualties have been reported.