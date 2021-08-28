Nine new judges, including three women, whose appointments to the Supreme Court have been cleared by the Centre, are likely to be sworn in on August 31 by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, apex court sources told PTI on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the warrants of their appointment including that of Justice B V Nagarathna, who is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027.