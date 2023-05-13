Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chaddha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi
Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement is finally happening today. Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas just arrived in Delhi to be with her sister on her special day.
Global star and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in New Delhi today morning to be with her on her engagement. Actor Parineeti is getting engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha today afternoon at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. Credit: IANS Photo
Priyanka greeted photographers with folded hands at airport while getting papped. Credit: IANS Photo
However, Priyanka arrived sans hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Credit: IANS Photo
On her arrival, Priyanka also faced an awkward situation as a few fans got too close to her to take selfies. Credit: Subhash Barolia
As Priyanka walked out of the airport, all her fans are excited to see her play an important role in Parineeti's wedding preps. Credit: Subhash Barolia
Karnataka Election Result 2023: Celebrations begin as Congress inches towards victory
Congress appeared to be consolidating its lead after crossing the halfway mark in Karnataka assembly polls with the party leading in 130+ seats according to early trends of results. Celebrations have erupted at the party offices as the Grand Old Party surged ahead in the southern state. Check out the pictures.
The counting of votes for the high-stake Karnataka assembly election is under way and as per initial trends, Congress has taken lead over the BJP and is ahead in 130+ seats. Credit: Special Arrangement
The Congress party offices in Bengaluru and New Delhi wore a festive look with party workers celebrating the poll results. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers were seen distributing sweets and dancing to dhol and nagaras. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leaders and workers celebrate at the party office as the party leads in early trends on the vote-counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls, in Bengaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement
Festive mood at the Congress headquarters as counting under way for Karnataka Assembly polls. Credit: IANS Photo
Congress workers chant slogans at the AICC headquarters on the counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leaders and workers celebrate at the party office as the party leads in early trends on the vote-counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls, in Bengaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | Pakistan Prime Ministers who have been arrested
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9 as he appeared to face charges in multiple graft cases. With his arrest, Imran joins the list Pakistan's Wazir- e Azam who found themselves accused and faced arrest by the country's law enforcement agencies.
In Pics | Pakistan Prime Ministers who have been arrested
Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested for his alleged involvement in a corruption case on May 9, 2023. He joins the long list of former Wazir-e-Azams who were arrested after they left office. Credit: Reuters Photo
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi: The 15th Prime Minister of Pakistan was arrested by the country's National Accountability Bureau in a corruption case involving the awarding of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract. He was sent to jail in 2019, almost a year after his brief tenure at the top post ended. Credit: Reuters Photo
Nawaz Sharif: Sharif, Pakistan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, has seen a tumultuous political career. He was exiled in 1999, placed under house arrest in 2007, removed from the post of Prime Minister by the Supreme Court in 2017 and was sentenced to prison for seven years a year later. Sharif applied for bail in the corruption case and flew to the UK citing medical reasons and currently resides there. Credit: AP Photo
Benazir Bhutto: Pakistan’s first female PM, who held the top post for two non-consecutive terms, faced arrest in 1986 for making an anti-government speech a year after being placed under house arrest for nearly three months. Bhutto was assassinated in 2007 while campaigning for elections in Rawalpindi. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: The founder of the PPP political party, Bhutto was arrested in 1977 following a military coup led by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. He was later sentenced to death and was hanged in a jail in Rawalpindi. Credit: Twitter/@Pamphlet_in
Today's Horoscope - May 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20) : You'll make major decisions about property or residential concerns. Talks with business advisers are beneficial this is a good period to seek employment, new job or work project. Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 1
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody, and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 3
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Positive feelings and high self-confidence makes today productive. Lucky Colour: cream Lucky Number:2
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 7
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue Lucky Number: 5
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 6
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Don't let your love of good times cloud your judgment. Avoid gambling and financial risks. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov22): Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 8
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 3
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 2
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Lucky Colour: Terracotta Lucky Number: 5
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): In matters of property and legal issues, analyze and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 8
In Pics | Gym Buffs of television industry
In the television industry, these celebrities not only captivate us with their outstanding performances but also manage to inspire the masses with their dedication to fitness. They have transformed themselves into huge fitness freaks, giving others a run for their money with their chiselled bodies that could only have been attained by a commitment to a healthy lifestyle and discipline. Here are some of the fittest stars in the Hindi TV industry with enviable gym bodies.
In Pics | Gym Buffs of television industry
Asim Riaz: A promising star in the entertainment industry, Asim Riaz rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss. He managed to catch everyone's attention not only through his magnetic presence but also through his impressive dedication to fitness. His muscular physique is a testament of his focused mindset when it comes to maintaining a good gym body. Credit: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official
Gautam Gulati: A face anybody would recognise for his diverse acting abilities, Gautam underwent a significant transformation on his fitness journey. He has taken charge of his health by embarking on a rigorous fitness regime which has helped him sculpt a well-defined physique. His massive fan following keeps increasing not only due to his talent, but also his passion for maintaining a ripped body by regularly hitting the gym. Credit: Instagram/@welcometogauthamcity
Karan Wahi: Known for his charming face and a charismatic personality, Karan Wahi has rightfully established himself as a fitness freak in the entertainment industry. He approaches his fitness lifestyle with finesse, which gives him an incredible physique. He believes in leading a balanced lifestyle by focusing on one's emotional and physical well-being. Credit: Instagram/@karanwahi
Pratik Sehajpal: A multifaceted talent, Pratik has been making waves with his impressive body of work. From his success in the realm of music videos to captivating audiences on various OTT platforms, he is also widely adored for his robust physique. Credit: Instagram/@pratiksehajpal
Gautam Vig: He's one of the most popular faces in TV industry. His fame further rose with his participation in Bigg Boss. Apart from acting he is known for his impressive looks and envious physique. Credit: Instagram/@gautamvigim