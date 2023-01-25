Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' opened to massive celebrations, bringing back days of hooting, whistling and dancing in the aisles, in packed single and multi screen theatres across the country. Fans of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham celebrate as they thronged in large numbers to single screen theatres and multiplexes to watch the movie at a cinema hall. Take a look at the pictures.