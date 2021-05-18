People crowd pubs, bars and restaurants as lockdown restrictions ease in UK
UPDATED : May 18 2021, 14:26 IST
Pubs and restaurants across much of the UK opened for indoor service for the first time on May 17 since early January, even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious Covid-19 variant.
(Image Credit: Reuters)
- 1 /10
Pubs, bars and restaurants in UK open their doors for public
- 2 /10
Customers enjoying drinks at The Swinging Witch pub in Britain.
- 3 /10
Customers enjoy their drinks at a pub as Britain eases lockdown restrictions.
- 4 /10
Customers pose for a selfie while they enjoy drinks at a pub, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Britain.
- 5 /10
A sign advising sanitising is seen at a pub as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Britain.
- 6 /10
A woman enjoys a drink at a pub, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Britain.
- 7 /10
Customers share sweet nothings as they enjoy drinks at a pub in Britain.
- 8 /10
Customers enjoy their drinks at a pub as Britain eases lockdown restrictions.
- 9 /10
Customers enjoy drinks at a pub as Britain as eases lockdown restrictions.
- 10 /10
Customers at The Swinging Witch pub enjoy drinks, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Northwich, Cheshire, Britain.
News in Pics, May 18: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /6
Trucks are stranded on a flooded highway near Diu after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in western India late May 17 with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Explosions lite-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
People sit in the sun at Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan in New York City. US CDC announced that fully vaccinated people in the country could shed face masks, a key step in returning to normalcy after Covid-19 lockdowns. Credit: AFP Photol
- 4 /6
Customers sit with their drinks inside the re-opened 'Old Dr Butler’s Head' pub in London as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease across the country. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Demonstrators set fire to a toll booth during a new anti-government protest in Medellin, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
A video protest sign on a truck paid for by the Patriotic Millionaires drives past a mansion owned by Amazon founder Bezos in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today!.| Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture.| Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organizations possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life..| Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile.| Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Caprcorn | You could buy a vehicle. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.| Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A good time to start an exercise program for physical fitness. Romantic encounters could end up in ego clashes. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You want to keep your affairs confidential, but Venus lends you charm and you attract attention. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work.| Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
COVID-19: Rajini, Ajith, Suriya and others contribute to CM relief fund
UPDATED : May 17 2021, 17:15 IST
From Rajinikanth, Ajith to Suriya, here is a list of celebrities who have donated generously to the CM relief fund to help tackle the Covid situation in Tamil Nadu.
(Image Credit: Nikil Murugan)
- 1 /10
Covid-19: Rajini, Ajith, Suriya and others contribute to CM relief fund
- 2 /10
Superstar Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the state battles the second wave of coronavirus.
- 3 /10
Actor Sivakumar and his sons, Suriya and Karthi, met MK Stalin and donated Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
- 4 /10
'Darbar' filmmaker AR Murugadoss donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
- 5 /10
Actor Siva Karthikeyan donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
- 6 /10
Producer Mohan and his sons, Mohanraja and Jayam Ravi, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
- 7 /10
Actor-turned-politician Udayanidhi Stalin donated Rs 25 lakh towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat Covid-19.
- 8 /10
Ace lyricist Vairamuthu met CM MK Stalin and donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
- 9 /10
'Asuran' filmmaker Vetrimaaran donated Rs 10 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
- 10 /10
'Thala' Ajith Kumar donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Sputnik V Rollout: Dr Reddy's administers Sputnik V vaccine in Hyderabad
UPDATED : May 17 2021, 17:16 IST
Dr Reddy's kickstarted the vaccine rollout by giving Sputnik V shots to medical workers. Sputnik V, which was last month accorded emergency use authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India, joined Covaxin and Covishield in the Covid-19 immunisation programme in India.
- 1 /8
Sputnik V Rollout: Dr Reddy's launches administers Sputnik V vaccine in Hyderabad
- 2 /8
Sputnik V, which was last month accorded emergency use authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India, joined Covaxin and Covishield in the Covid-19 immunisation programme in India. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
With an efficacy of 91.6 per cent, Sputnik V was the first vaccine against Covid-19 in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Clinical trial data published in The Lancet indicated that the vaccine appears safe and effective. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
The first consignment of 1,50,000 doses had arrived in Hyderabad on May 1. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
Dr Reddy's kickstarted the vaccine rollout by giving Sputnik V shots to medical workers. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Health workers load a batch of 40,000 Russian Sputnik-V vaccines into a truck at the Hernan Acosta Mejia air base in Tegucigalpa. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
A medical staff inoculates a man with a dose of the Sputnik V Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine during the launch of its first phase programme at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo