What is the perfect trip for nature lovers in Karnataka? The opportunity to escape to mother nature anytime you want. Giving a peek into its rich cultural inheritance, Karanataka is filled with plentiful waterfalls that are perfect to escape the heat. Apart from being famous tourist destinations these places also serve as a gateway to several natural wonders. While these places are a perfect getaway for nature lovers, one should plan a visit only after checking Covid-19 protocols.

(Image Credit: DH Photos)