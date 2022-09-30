PM Modi inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro rail project, takes a ride
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral, and also travelled in the train. He inaugurated the project on the metro rail's east-west corridor from Kalupur station, where he reached in Vande Bharat Express train that he flagged off from Gandhinagar railway station on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral in Ahmedabad on September 30. Credit: PTI Photo
He inaugurated the project on the metro rail's east-west corridor from Kalupur station, where he reached in Vande Bharat Express train that he flagged off from Gandhinagar railway station. Credit: Twitter/Bhupendrapbjp
PM Modi also travelled in the metro and interacted with fellow travellers. Credit: PMO
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party MPs C R Paatil and Kirit Solanki accompanied him during the journey. Credit: Twitter/Bhupendrapbjp
With the inauguration, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations became operational. Credit: PMO
This corridor has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said. Credit: PMO
PM Narendra Modi interacts with the staff of the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Narendra Modi rides the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train after flagging it off, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi travels with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train after flagging it off, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
