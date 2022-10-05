The wedding reception of Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha was a star-studded affair which was attended by several high-profile celebrities. Richa and Ali hosted a lavish reception for their friends from the cinema industry on October 4 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu were among those who graced the reception party. Here are some pictures from the star-studded gala.