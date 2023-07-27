Travel enthusiasts like to visit hill stations, beaches and waterfalls during the monsoon as these places come alive after receiving rainfall. Karnataka with its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage has plenty to offer to such travellers. Several places in Karnataka come alive with lush greenery and pleasant weather during the moonsoon. Here we list some places in Karnataka one can visit during the monsoon. However, one should check the weather and road conditions before planning the trip as heavy rainfall may cause temporary disruptions in certain regions.