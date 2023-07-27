PM Modi inaugurates international airport in Rajkot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rajkot International Airport, the Greenfield Airport which has been developed in a total land area of more than 2500 acres at a cost of more than Rs 1400 crore.
- 1 /8
PM Modi inaugurates international airport in Rajkot
- 2 /8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an international airport near Rajkot city in Gujarat on July 27. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
The event also saw Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of Civil Aviation of India Jyotiraditya Scindia in attendance. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Located in Hirasar village, approx. 30 km from Rajkot, is spread over an area of 1,025.50 hectares (2,534 acres), out of which the Airports Authority of India has constructed the airport in an area of 1,500 acres. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
The airport has a 3,040 metre (3.04 km)-long and 45-meter-wide runway where 14 planes can be parked at any given point. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
After inaugurating the airport, the PM took a walk in the premises and learnt about technical aspects of the facility from officials. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the newly-inaugurated Rajkot International Airport, at Hirasar in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo
