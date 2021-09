Heavy rains triggered by cyclone Gulab pounded several parts of Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a warning that heavy rains are expected at isolated places in different districts of the State over the next 48 hours. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao also took stock of the situation and directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary precautions against any loss of life or property due to heavy rains forecast across the State for another two days due to the impact of the cyclone.