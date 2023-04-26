PM Modi pays last respects to Parkash Singh Badal; See Pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on April 26. The mortal remains of Parkash Singh Badal, who straddled the politics of Punjab for over seven decades, were kept at the party office here for a few hours for people and political leaders to pay their last respects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal at the Shiromani Akali Dal office in Chandigarh on April 26. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to the Shiromani Akali Dal patron. Credit: PTI Photo
Modi laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Badal and then sat beside SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Modi was seen holding the hands of Sukhbir Singh Badal, expressing grief over the passing away of the SAD chief's father. Credit: PTI Photo
Badal's mortal remains were kept at the party office here for a few hours for people and political leaders to pay their last respects. Credit: Twitter/@Partap_Sbajwa
Politician Partap Singh Bajwa is seen paying his last respects to Badal in Chandigarh. Credit: Twitter/@Partap_Sbajwa
