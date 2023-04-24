PM Modi to flag off Water Metro in Kochi on April 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation India's first Water Metro during his visit to Kerala on April 25, in the government's bid to boost the ease of living in the state's cities, officials said. It is a unique project that will connect 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the main city.
PM Modi to flag off Water Metro in Kochi on April 25.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first water metro in Kochi on April 25. It is a unique project that will connect 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the main city. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
This will enhance connectivity and ease of travel for people. Credit: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya
The Kochi Water Metro has been built at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
In the first phase of the project, the service will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals to the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. Commuters can travel in both the Kochi metro and the water metro using the 'Kochi 1' card. They can also book their tickets digitally. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
The cost-effective and secure journey in air-conditioned boats will help people reach their respective destinations without being stuck in traffic snarls, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya
