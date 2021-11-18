Pooja Hegde treats fans with glimpses of her exotic Maldives vacation; check out pics!
UPDATED : Nov 18 2021, 19:49 IST
pooja hegde | Maldives | Celebrity Vacations | holiday | Holidays | Entertainment News | Entertainment |
Actress Pooja Hedge treated her fans with alluring pictures of her enjoying a holiday in the picturesque Maldives. The 'Radhe Shaym' star posted a series of pictures from her exotic vacay at the 'last paradise on Earth' Maldives.
- 1 /8
Pooja Hegde treats fans with glimpses of her exotic Maldives vacation
- 2 /8
Pooja is seen showing off her beach body in orange swimwear. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 3 /8
Pooja is seen enjoying the serene ambiance. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 4 /8
Pooja flaunts her curves in brown monokini. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 5 /8
Pooja savouring an exquisite meal. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 6 /8
Pooja aces the fashion game in a brown bralette paired with tie-dye palazzo pants. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 7 /8
Pooja enjoying a floating breakfast in Maldives. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
- 8 /8
On the movies front, Pooja has Prabhas's Radhe Shyam, which is set to hit the screens in January 2022. She will also feature in Thalapathy Vijay's next which will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
10 lesser known facts about India's new captain Rohit Sharma - In Pics
UPDATED : Nov 18 2021, 19:06 IST
Rohit Sharma | Team India | Cricket news | News | Sports News | Indian Cricket team |
Cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the most bankable players in the Indian cricket team. Here, we bring some lesser-known facts about ‘Hitman’ Rohit who took over the charge as captain of Team India.
- 1 /11
10 lesser known facts about India's new captain Rohit Sharma - In Pics
- 2 /11
Rohit Sharma started playing cricket at the tender age of 6. He joined the cricketing club as an off-spinner. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
Rohit’s family members chipped in small amounts to send him to a cricket academy in 1999. Credit: Instagram/rohitsharma45
- 4 /11
Rohit Sharma is well-versed in Marathi, Telugu, Hindi and English languages. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Despite being a vegetarian, Rohit Sharma is fond of eggs. Once, Rohit was challenged by his friend to eat 45 eggs which he completed with utmost ease. Credit: Instagram/rohitsharma45
- 6 /11
Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the cricketing history to score three double centuries in ODIs. Credit: Instagram/rohitsharma45
- 7 /11
Apart from cricket, Rohit Sharma loves football the most and is an ardent fan of soccer club Real Madrid. Credit: Instagram/rohitsharma45
- 8 /11
After Suresh Raina, Rohit is the second batsman to score over 300 runs in each IPL edition in the past 10 years. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Rohit is the third Indian player to score back-to-back centuries in first two test matches. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has featured in five Indian Premier League finals and has never lost one. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Rohit Sharma has scored 5 centuries in the 2019 World Cup, which is the most by any batsman in a single edition of the world cup tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In pics | Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Check out her adorable photos with Vignesh Shivn
UPDATED : Nov 18 2021, 14:33 IST
Vignesh Shivan | Nayanthara | Kollywood | Tamil Cinema | Actor | actors | couple goals | Superstar | Lady Superstar |
Lady Superstar Nayanthara is celebrating her birthday today (November 18). Here's a look at some of her mushy moments with her partner and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn.
- 1 /14
In pics | Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Check out her adorable photos with Vignesh Shivn. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 2 /14
Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn have often given fans couple goals with their crackling chemistry. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 3 /14
They, reportedly, fell in love during the filming of Tamil film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 4 /14
In 2016, Vignesh hinted at dating Nayanthara while attending an award function in Singapore. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 5 /14
They are likely to tie the knot soon. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 6 /14
The two have often been spotted together at public events. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 7 /14
Vignesh never shies away from posting his PDA with Nayanthara on social media.. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 8 /14
They often take a break from work for vacations in exotic locations. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 9 /14
These are some candid pictures from Vignesh's 36th birthday celebrations. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 10 /14
Vignesh in a white traditional attire and Nayanthara in a bright saree look good together in this priceless photo Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 11 /14
This click defines their love in the purest way. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 12 /14
Nayanthara and Vignesh at their 'coolest' best. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 13 /14
Another adorable picture of Nayanthara and Vignesh . Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 14 /14
The lovely couple gives us some major relationship goals here. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Nov 18: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 18 2021, 07:59 ISTSyria | Christmas | Paris | UK | Queen Elizabeth II | Cancer | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | World news |
- 1 /6
Photograph shows the Christmas Tree inside the Galeries Lafayette during the Christmas windows opening night at the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
A man dressed as a cartoon superhero entertains children at the children hospital in Pristina, an event organized by Care for Kosovo Kids that provides all the medicines for the treatment of patients diagnosed with cancer. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
A medical team performs COVID-19 tests on Central African refugees in Inke camp, northern Democratic Republic of Congo, who are waiting for the repatriation flight to Bangui. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff, General Nick Carter, during an audience at Windsor Castle, west of London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
An aerial view shows shelters at the newly-established Watan camp for internally displaced people in the village of Kafr Jales in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Migrants heading in a caravan to the US, walk in Donaji, Matias Romero municipality, Oaxaca state, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 18, 2021
UPDATED : Nov 17 2021, 23:31 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Zodiac | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 18, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | Business or pleasure trips prove successful today. Finances not as adverse as they appear. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change , but a better perspective prevails. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms- so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. | Lucky Colour: Jade .| Lucky Numbers: 7 | Credit: Pixabay