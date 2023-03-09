Post Holi Care: Tips to keep your skin & hair healthy
UPDATED : Mar 09 2023, 20:01 IST
holi tips | holi skin care | India News | Holi |
Here we list some skin and hair care essentials which will save you from the damage from colours on Holi.
- 1 /6
Post Holi Care: Tips to keep your skin & hair healthy
- 2 /6
Clean your face with face wash as it will help to remove the colours and dirt preventing the chemicals from harming you skin. Follow up with a gentle scrub that will help exfoliate the skin leaving it soft and supple. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /6
Rinse your hair with lukewarm water as it will remove the colour. After this, apply shampoo to wash the scalp. Leave hair for a couple of minutes and rinse with water. Then use a colour-protecting conditioner for colour-treated hair. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /6
Apply a mild hand and foot cream, and a facial oil that will help replenish your skin and restore moisture. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
One should protect their nails by applying nail paint before playing Holi. Post the festivities, simply remove with an acetone-free nail polish remover. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /6
A scrub with essential oils containing turmeric and ginger extracts has rich therapeutic and antiseptic properties. These oils effectively pull out deep impurities, grime and dirt from your skin that is accumulated due to harsh Holi colours. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
RIP Satish Kaushik: Here are 10 lesser-known facts about the versatile actor
UPDATED : Mar 09 2023, 20:01 IST
Entertainment News | India News | bollywood |
Veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik - remembered for his role as 'Calendar' in the film Mr. India - passed away at 67 in Delhi. With an experience of over three decades as a seasoned actor and 25 years as a revered filmmaker, Kaushik aced the world of Indian entertainment.
Here we list some lesser-known facts about the Bollywood veteran.
- 1 /11
RIP Satish Kaushik: Here are 10 lesser-known facts about the versatile actor
- 2 /11
Born in Haryana, Satish Kaushal was fascinated with glitz and glamour since his childhood and wanted to make it big in showbiz. Pursuing his passion, Satish enrolled himself in the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune to learn the basics about the art of film and filmmaking. Credit: Twitter/@Nawazuddin_S
- 3 /11
Satish Kaushik did theatre for several years before trying his luck on the silver screen. His most memorable play till date remains 'Salesman Ramlal'. Credit: Twitter/@whysaharsh
- 4 /11
Satish assisted director Shekhar Kapur in the film ‘Masoom’ (1983) featuring Naseerudin Shah and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
Apart from acting in the film, Satish Kaushal also penned dialogues of the classic comedy cult Bollywood movie ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaroon’ (1983). Credit: Twitter/@ShahDaisy25
- 6 /11
Fame came to him in 1987 for his portrayal of cook Calendar in Bollywood film ‘Mr India’. From there, he continued to give stellar performances with movies like ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’ (1996), ‘Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi’ (1997), ‘Deewana Mastana’ (1997) among many others. Credit: Twitter/@RandeepHooda
- 7 /11
Satish Kaushik donned the director’s hat with Hindi action-comedy film ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ (1993) which starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and others. Credit: www.theskentertainment.com
- 8 /11
Satish has won the Filmfare Award twice in the ‘Best Comedian Category’ for his performances in ‘Ram Lakhan’ (1989) and ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’ (1996). Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
Not many know that Satish gave Salman one of his biggest hits, 'Tere Naam'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
During the filming of ‘Tere Naam’ things got a bit awkward between Satish Kaushik and Salman Khan. It is alleged that Satish got slapped by Salman Khan. Credit: Twitter/@satishkaushik2
- 11 /11
Satish Kaushik was a self-made artist who made it big due to his sheer hard work and a friendly nature. He leaves behind his 12-year-old daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi Kaushik. Credit: Twitter/@RandeepHooda
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: PM Modi, Albanese watch India-Aus Test match
UPDATED : Mar 09 2023, 11:18 IST
India News | Sports News | Narendra Modi | Anthony Albanese | Cricket | Test cricket | Australia |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reached Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to enjoy the fourth Test match between India and Australia.
- 1 /11
PM Modi, Anthony Albanese in Motera to watch India vs Australia fourth Test
- 2 /11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese took a round at the Narendra Modi Stadium on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
The round on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world's largest cricket stadium. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Albanese and Modi greeted the audience before the start of the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
PM Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
PM Modi and Australian captain Steve Smith exchange greetings asAlbanese and Indian captain Rohit Sharma look on. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
PM Modi and Team India captain Rohit Sharma are seen talking before the start of the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
PM Modi and Albanese are seen with Indian and Australian cricketers before the start of the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /11
Grammy winner singer Falguni Shah performs before the start of the match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
PM Modi,Albanese, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel get clicked on the stage during the match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Albanese poses for a picture with Australia's captain Steven Smith. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, March 9, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 09 2023, 03:56 ISTAntonio Guterres | Ukraine | Holi | Cricket | Photos |
- 1 /7
Ukrainian combat medics evacuate a wounded Ukrainian serviceman from the front line near Bakhmut. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A van burns in the centre of Athens during a nationwide day of mass strikes and protests over the country's worst rail tragedy. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Women take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women to mark the International Women's Day in Pristina. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) give a joint statement following their meeting in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Ruth Kavere (L), 65, demonstrates to use a mosquito net with her granddaughter Faith, 3, who completed doses through the world’s first malaria vaccine (RTS, S) pilot program, at home in Mukuli. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Artists dressed as goddess Radha dance along with devotees during celebrations for Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at a temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
South Africa's Aiden Markram watches the ball after playing a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - March 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Mar 09 2023, 00:24 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - March 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Lucky colour: Brown. Lucky number: 1.
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your artistic/creative self is evolving and you feel the need to express yourself today. Find a suitable platform for your creativity. Enrolling in an art school, music school or whatever is your forte is recommended. Lucky colour: Gold. Lucky number: 4.
- 4 /13
Gemini | Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous. Lucky colour: Beige. Lucky number: 7.
- 5 /13
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky colour: Cream. Lucky number: 8.
- 6 /13
Leo | A disappointment or setback you have experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and cannot trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Do not wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky colour: Fuchsia. Lucky number: 3.
- 7 /13
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won’t feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn’t do. Lucky colour: Bronze. Lucky number: 2.
- 8 /13
Libra | Follow your impulses, push for growth at work. Love life blooms, but caution advised. Your stress level seems to be high due to the unrealistic expectations placed on you. Keep cool. Lucky colour: Red. Lucky number: 5.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. Lucky colour: Caramel. Lucky number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky colour: Gold. Lucky number: 6.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post. Lucky colour: Silver. Lucky number: 8.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Don’t let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too. Lucky colour: Olive-green. Lucky number: 7.
- 13 /13
Pisces | Be careful that someone is not telling you tales and leading you down the garden path. This is a great day for a family outing or get-together. Family ties get strengthened .Children give joy.Lucky colour: Blue-green. Lucky number: 4.