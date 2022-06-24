Presidential Election 2022: NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu files nomination
UPDATED : Jun 24 2022, 14:10 IST
BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu filed nomination papers for President at Parliament House on June 24, 2022.
Presidential Election 2022: NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu files nomination
BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu filed nomination papers for President at Parliament House. Credit: DD News
In a big show of strength, Murmu filed the nomination in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, CMs from nearly 12 states and other influential leaders. Credit: DD News
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and other politicians are seen at Parliament House. Credit: DD News
Murmu paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Birsa Munda at Parliament before filing her nomination. Credit: Twitter/draupadimurmupr
She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah ahead of filing her nomination. Credit: Special Arrangement
Murmu also met a host of other leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: Special Arrangement
Modi is tipped to be the first proposer. He said her candidature for the post of president has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
Murmu will soon embark on a nationwide campaign, urging different political parties to support her bid. Credit: PTI Photo
If elected, she will be the first tribal person to be the president of India and the second woman in the post. Credit: PTI Photo
Meanwhile, the Opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post who will file a nomination on June 27. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, June 24, 2022: Best photos from across the world
Demonstrators clash with the police in the surroundings of Arbolito Park in Quito on June 23, 2022, in the framework of indigenous-led protests against the government. Credit: AFP Photo
Abortion rights activists demonstrate in front of anti-abortion activists outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
Fields of crops are seen during sunset in a field in Vaulx-Vraucourt, France, June 23, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. Credit: Reuters photo
Former US President Donald Trump appears onscreen during the fifth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
An indigenous man takes part in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's government, Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI)'s President Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, to ask the Supreme Court to define the demarcation of Indigenous lands and to demand justice for journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were murdered in the Amazon, in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo
This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a flooded area after heavy rains in Yingde, Qingyuan city, in China's southern Guangdong province. Credit: AFP Photo
A firefighting helicopter flies through the smoke that raises from wildfires during a sunset near Marmaris, a town in Mugla province, Turkey. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - June 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 24 2022, 00:45 IST
Today's Horoscope - June 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 5.
Taurus: Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 6.
Cancer: You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts. Lucky Colour: Aubergine. Lucky Number: 9.
Virgo: Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 1.
Sagittarius: Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 8.
Capricorn: Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today. Lucky Colour: Ochre. Lucky Number: 5.
Aquarius: Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 6.
Pisces: Tense situations at work possible. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Expansion, opportunity, learning will come through a partner - romantic or business. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 2.
Heavy rains trigger flash floods & landslides in J&K; See Pics
UPDATED : Jun 23 2022, 20:05 IST
monsoon | Jammu & Kashmir | India News | floods | Landslide | Kashmir Valley | Srinagar | Anantnag |
Facing an unprecedented dry spell during the last three months, the rain was welcomed by the people in the Valley till it started threatening areas with flood and inundation. The heavy downpour lashed parts of Jammu & Kashmir, triggering flash floods and landslides that blocked the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway with hundreds of vehicles stranded, and prompted authorities to shut schools in several districts.
Heavy rains trigger flash floods & landslides in J&K; See Pics Credit: AFP Photo
Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir, triggering flash floods and landslides, with authorities forced to shut schools in several districts and evacuate people from low-lying areas. Credit: AFP Photo
In Kashmir, the Jhelum crossed the danger mark at Sangam in Anantnag district and the water level was rising in other rivers also, officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
A high alert has been sounded in areas close to river Chenab and its tributaries. Credit: PTI Photo
Snowfall in the higher reaches including the holy cave shrine of Amarnath has brought down the day temperature substantially, the officials said. Meanwhile, Police rescued 50 passengers travelling in ten vehicles which were trapped due to snowfall and heavy rains in the high-altitude area in Kishtwar district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Credit: AFP Photo
Vaishov stream, which flows mainly through Kulgam district, was flowing dangerously above the flood alert mark. However, the water level has started receding since 10 am, the officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
Authorities have started moving people from low-lying areas to safer locations. Credit: PTI Photo
Schools in many parts of the valley were closed due to the heavy rains which resulted in waterlogging in low-lying areas. Credit: AFP Photo
Many houses in Bemina, Rambagh and Rajbagh areas of the city were affected due to water-logging. Credit: PTI Photo
The water level in all the major and minor rivers and tributaries in Jammu and Kashmir rose sharply due to incessant rainfall during the last 48 hours as authorities closed schools in six districts to avoid any mishap. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics| ICC player rankings for T20 batters (2022); Kishan only Indian in top 10
UPDATED : Jun 23 2022, 16:52 IST
Sports News | News | T20 | T20 Rankings | Cricket | ICC Rankings | Babar Azam | Ishan Kishan | Aiden Markram | Dawid Malan | Aaron Finch | Martin Guptill | Devon Conway |
Here we take a look at top 10 batters with the highest ICC T20 player rankings.
In Pics | ICC player rankings for T20 batters (2022); Kishan only Indian in top 10
1. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam still holds the top spot on the T20 batting rankings. Credit: AP Photo
2. Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan ranks second on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
3. South Africa's Aiden Markram, a flamboyant stroke-maker, features third on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
4. Dawid Malan, a consistent performer for England, is at the fourth spot. Credit: Reuters Photo
5. Fifth on the list is Australia's aggressive right-handed batter Aaron Finch. Credit: AFP Photo
6. Two half-centuries against South Africa catapulted Ishan Kishan to the sixth spot on the latest T20 rankings for batters. Credit: AFP Photo
7. The run machine from New Zealand Devon Conway has secured the seventh position. Credit: AFP Photo
8. The budding Sri Lankan star who is raring to shine, Pathum Nissanka ranks eighth on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
9. Ninth on the list is South Africa's Rassie Van der Dussen. Credit: PTI Photo
10. New Zealand's Martin Guptill finishes off the top ten ICC T20 rankings for batters. Credit: AFP Photo