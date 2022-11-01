There's no denying the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the biggest and most celebrated names in Indian cinema. The winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, Ash enjoys a very strong fan following not just in India but across the globe. Known for her impressive screen presence, humble nature, and wise selection of roles, Aishwarya has given several Blockbusters that set the cash registers ringing at the box office, proving that her star power is second to none. Today, as Aishwarya turns 49, we take a look at five movies that prove she is talent personnified.