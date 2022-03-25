Priyanka Chopra wows Hollywood with her ‘Desi Girl’ look at pre-Oscars event; See Pics
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most gorgeous and ravishing actors in showbiz and needless to say, her swag and elegance know no limits. Be it slaying the western style or the traditional and cultural ethnic look, Priyanka masters everything with perfection. Recently, Priyanka stunned everyone with her pre-Oscars event look.
Priyanka Chopra wows Hollywood with her ‘Desi Girl’ look at pre-Oscars event; See Pics Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
Global icon Priyanka Chopra garnered all the attention at the pre-Oscars event in the US. Credit: Instagram/brajamandala
PeeCee added oomph with her ‘desi’ look by donning a sexy black saree and wowing everyone. Credit: Instagram/brajamandala
The diva, who recently welcomed a girl, graced the 'Celebrate South Asian Excellence' pre-Oscar event. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
Her look from the event has gone viral on social media with many fashion critics appreciating it. Credit: Instagram/brajamandala
Apart from her appearance, Priyanka’s speech was also shared widely on social media. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
In the video, Priyanka was seen sharing her Hollywood journey with the guests at the party organized to celebrate South Asian excellence in films. Credit: Instagram/brajamandala
Priyanka was among the hosts of the event which was also co-hosted by Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
The event was also saw celebrities like Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal, Shruti Ganguly and others in attendance. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week: Sustainability rules on Day 2
It was ‘sustainability day’ at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on March 24 with designers showcasing their earth-friendly lines. While Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh showed his magic with smart R-Elan fabric, Payal Pratap’s digitized batik prints came alive in eco-friendly Bemberg fabric. Vaishali S displayed her prowess with handwoven, sustainable weaves and signature cording techniques, while Anavila’s Khadi collection has weaves from Burdwan in West Bengal. The day also saw luxury eco-fashion brand Pieux winning the Circular Design Challenge in partnership with FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week & United Nations Environment Programme.
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week: Sustainability rules on Day 2
Eco-fashion brand Pieux won the R|Elan™️ presents Circular Design Challenge in partnership with FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week & United Nations Environment Programme. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh showcased ‘New Order’--a tribute to music, fashion and the right to creative expression. Credit: Instagram/fdciofficial
Actor Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for the FDCI Khadi presentation at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/fdciofficial
Payal Pratap’s ‘JAVA’ line had digitized prints of painted artworks in fluid Bemberg fabric. Credit: Instagram/fdciofficial
Vaishali S Couture's collection, ‘Fil Rouge’ saw the designer translating Indian weaves and her cording and sculpting techniques to Indian silhouettes. Credit: Instagram/fdciofficial
Nitin Bal Chauhan’s conceptual collection ‘Countdown’ reminded us of the environment’s fragile state. Credit: Instagram/fdciofficial
Actor Shruti Haasan was the stunning showstopper for Adidas originals X Antar-Agni at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Khanijo’s collection was dedicated to craftsmanship, handlooms, indigenous embroideries and artisanal textiles. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Asia's largest tulip garden in J&K in full bloom; See Pics
Asia's largest tulip garden, overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, opened its gates to the public marking the beginning of the new tourism season in the Kashmir Valley.
Asia's largest tulip garden in J&K in full bloom; See Pics. Credit: AFP Photo
Asia's largest tulip garden overlooking the famous Dal Lake opened its gates to the public, marking the beginning of the new tourism season in the Kashmir Valley. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, formerly known as Siraj Bagh, was opened in 2008 by then J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI Photo
The idea of the garden, spread over 30 hectares in the foothills of the snow-clad Zabarwan range, was conceived to advance the tourism season in the valley by two months. Credit: PTI Photo
The garden was opened to the public by J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta. Credit: PTI Photo
This year the garden houses 1.5 million flowers of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and muscari. Credit: PTI Photo
This year, the department has also made provisions for online ticket sales as well to avoid the rush at the ticket counter. Credit: AFP Photo
Reportedly, the tulip flowers' average lifespan is three to four weeks, but heavy rains or too much heat can destroy them. Credit: AFP Photo
The Floriculture Department plants tulip bulbs in a phased manner so that the flowers remain in the garden for a month or more. Credit: AFP Photo
These fully blossomed flowers enhance the beauty of Kashmir and give tourists a lifetime experience. Credit: PTI Photo
Tourists click photos at Asia's largest tulip garden on the foothills of Zabarwan Mountains overlooking Dal Lake, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Tulips in full bloom at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Tourists click photos at Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, March 25: Best pics from around the world
US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for a photo during the G7 summit in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the Ukrainian community take part in a vigil to protest against the the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Santiago. Credit: AFP Photo
Andy Murray hits a backhand against Federico Delbonis in a first round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Picture of pieces found at the Tak'alik Ab'aj archaeological site, in the municipality of Asintal, Retalhuleu Department, 200 km south of Guatemala City. Credit: AFP Photo
People march against a proposed tightening of gestation limits for abortion in cases of rape, after Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso asked the National Assembly to limit the procedure to 12 weeks. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bolivia's goalkeeper Jhohan Gutierrez (L) and Colombia's Luis Diaz vie for the ball during their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Preparations for the 94th Oscars red carpet arrivals area continue along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 25, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 25, 2022
Aries| Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. Lucky colour: Emerald| Lucky number: 4| Credit: Pixabay
Taurus| The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky colour: Tan| Lucky number: 3| Credit: Pixabay
Gemini| Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Lucky colour: Amber| Lucky number: 2| Credit: Pixabay
Cancer| The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky colour: Scarlet| Lucky number: 1| Credit: Pixabay
Leo| Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. Lucky colour: Amethyst| Lucky number: 6| Credit: Pixabay
Virgo| A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Lucky colour: Peach| Lucky number: 8| Credit: Pixabay
Libra| Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky colour: Crimson| Lucky number: 5| Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio| Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky colour: Maroon| Lucky number: 9| Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius| Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky colour: Lilac| Lucky number: 7| Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn| Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky colour: Grey| Lucky number: 3| Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius| You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky colour: Grass green| Lucky number: 6| Credit: Pixabay
Pisces| Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky color: Mango| Lucky number: 4| Credit: Pixabay