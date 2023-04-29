Pulkit Samrat's Style File: Eye-catching looks of the season
UPDATED : Apr 30 2023, 12:54 IST
Entertainment News | Bollywood news | Pulkit Samrat |
Very few gentlemen in Bollywood have distinctive sartorial tastes and in recent months they have made us stand up and count Pulkit Samrat as one of the best and sometimes most experimental dressers in the B-Town. From the backless cutout blazer suit jacket to an applique shirt and trousers, here are some of the most notable looks from his recent outings that made heads turn.
- 1 /5
Pulkit Samrat's Style File: Eye-catching looks of the season
- 2 /5
Pulkit Samrat seems to have a love for all things in black and custom tailoring. He always lets the ensemble do the talking and occasionally throws in statement rings. Credit: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat
- 3 /5
Pulkit shows us how summer suiting can get ultra cool (and brave) with a backless blazer as the only piece you wear on the top half of your look. The only prerequisites are a taut back and loads of confidence. Credit: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat
- 4 /5
Pulkit pays a perfect tribute to casual ensembles by rocking this relaxed-fit shirt with applique details and high-waisted pants with deconstructed seams and applique patches in black. Credit: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat
- 5 /5
The next six months is going to be dedicated to exciting flamboyant prints. Pulkit shows us how one can never go wrong with a printed blazer and a solid-coloured shirt. No matter what print you choose, it is important to make sure that the pieces you wear fit well. Credit: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 30, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 30 2023, 06:01 ISTUkraine | Sudan | World news | Russia | US news |
- 1 /5
Royal Marines and Duke of Lancaster's Regiment personnel attend a meeting during the evacuation of British citizens, at Wadi Seidna airport, Sudan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
A Ukrainian serviceman cleans a machine gun of his tank on a position near the frontline city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Youth climate change activists attempt to blockade the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) Dinner outside the Washington Hilton hotel. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Supporters clash as infighting breaks out amongst Raja fans during the CAF Champions League quarter-final football match between Morocco's Raja Casablanca and Egypt's Al Ahly at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Kristen Ruffini poses on the red carpet arriving for the annual White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 30, 2023
UPDATED : Apr 29 2023, 22:58 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 30, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.| Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long broken friendship. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Confrontations, not always hostile occur. A time to negotiate contracts. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let any one take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Partnerships will prosper and bring luck Your self-confidence is in top gear as romance blooms today. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. | Lucky Colour: cerise | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! | Lucky Colour: ivory | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 29, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 29 2023, 03:54 ISTWorld news | Sudan | Saudi Arabia | Brazilian food |
- 1 /5
Russia's Dimitri Shmarin gestures while lifting the weight during the 96kg Snatch and Clean & Jerk weightlifting competition during 5th ALBA Games at the Army Military Academy Gym in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Migrants rest at a street, as shelters have run out of space due to the arrival of hundreds of migrants, in downtown El Paso, Texas. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
The Brazilian Smoke Squadron flies over the city during the 33rd Ballooning International Festival, in Torres, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Peruvian soldiers stand on arrival for surveillance and patrol operations, in Tacna, in the Peru-Chile border on April 28. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Civilians of different nationalities arrive at Jeddah Sea Port after being evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape the conflicts, Jeddah. Credit: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 29, 2023
UPDATED : Apr 28 2023, 23:25 ISTPisces Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 29, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries | Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. | Lucky Colour: fuchsia | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. | Lucky Colour: lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. | Lucky Colour: cream | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. | Lucky Colour: maroon | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. | Lucky Colour: magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. | Lucky Colour: peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay