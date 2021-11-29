Punch EV, Safari petrol: Tata cars to watch out in India
Tata Motors is planning to introduce a wide range of new cars and electric vehicles in its various segments. Here we take a look at the upcoming cars that are all set to give a tough fight to its competitors.
Punch EV, Safari petrol: Upcoming Tata cars in India
Tata Harrier Petrol: The news of Tata launching the petrol variant of Harrier has been doing the rounds for a while now. While the exact date of the launch is yet to be revealed, it is reported that Tata is working on a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine to power this model. Credit: Tata Motors
Tata Safari: Along with Harrier, Safari’s petrol version is also in the early stages. The launch of petrol variant will give tough competition to its rivals - Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. Credit: Tata Motors
Tata Tiago: One of the most loved cars, the Tata Tiago, is all set to get a makeover. While the car has already gone through minor changes, it is now expected to get a huge makeover, which is now at an advanced stage. Credit: Tata Motors
Tata Nexon: Nexon is also likely to undergo a massive change. Tata is expected to launch the next-generation Tiago loaded with plenty of gadgets. Credit: Tata Motors
Tata Punch EV: An electric version of the Punch is near realization and is expected to be the brand’s cheapest electric model in the market. Credit: Tata Motors
Tata Punch: This micro-SUV is all set to offer two more engine variants – a 1.5L turbo-diesel (90 PS) and a 1.2L turbo-petrol (110 PS) – the same as the Altroz. Credit: Tata Motors
Tata Altroz EV: Tata Motors is now concentrating on introducing more and more electric vehicles. One of the most loved cars, Tata Altroz, is one of the much-anticipated cars that is expected to have an electric avatar. Credit: Tata Motors
