After ruling the box office in early 2023 with 'Pathaan', Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with a high-octane action thriller 'Jawan'. The film marks the big Bollywood debut of ace filmmaker Atlee. The movie is special for Atlee for various reasons and the director has left no stone unturned to make it bigger. From actors to crew, Atlee has roped all his favourites for the big Bollywood project. Here we list some of his 'go-to buddies' from the South Indian Cinema who are part of this esteemed project.