Rain causes extensive damage in Punjab and Haryana
Rain in Haryana and Punjab abated after three days of onslaught even as several parts still remained flooded and the death toll due to rain-related incidents mounted to 15. The days-long rain has left behind a trail of destruction with properties worth crores destroyed and farmlands flooded.
Rain causes extensive damage in Punjab and Haryana
Relief measures under way in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as several parts of the states remained flooded following incessant rains in the past three days. Credit: PTI Photo
In Punjab, nearly 10,000 people have so far been evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
The weather remained clear at most places for the second day in the region on Wednesday after three days of incessant rains. Credit: PTI Photo
According to government data, the death toll due to rain-related incidents in the two states is 15 which include seven deaths in Haryana. Credit: PTI Photo
The heavy rainfall has left behind a trail of destruction with properties worth crores destroyed and farmlands flooded. Credit: PTI Photo
A man looks inside a car, that was washed away in floodwater, from which three bodies were found, at village Toga near Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo
A section of a road caved in due to heavy monsoon rains in Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo
Relief measures under way in the affected areas of the two states. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Army personnel rescue people stuck in a flooded residential area after an increase in the water level of Badi Nadi river following heavy monsoon rain, in Patiala. Credit: PTI Photo
Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku holds a baby during a rescue operation at the flood-affected areas following heavy monsoon rains. Credit: Twitter/@Sushilrinku_13
Vehicles make their way on a waterlogged road amid heavy monsoon rains in Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo
Floodwaters of the swollen Badi Nadi river inundates a locality in Patiala. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Himachal Pradesh suffers loss of life, infrastructure in torrential rains
Incessant rains over the weekend have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. The swollen rivers in the state reflect nature's fury that has claimed 20 lives and has caused major damage to property and infrastructure. Reportedly, the Himalayan state received more than 10 times its average rainfall for this time of year. Visuals from Himachal Pradesh, a popular tourist destination, showed flash floods washing away homes, and rescue workers struggling to bring trapped people to safety. Here are some pictures that narrate the horror of destruction caused due to torrential rains.
In Pics | Himachal Pradesh suffers loss of life, infrastructure in torrential rains.
A portion of the Bhuntar Valley Bridge was washed away in the swollen Beas river owing to incessant monsoon rainfall, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Debris of washed away trees and construction material floats through a street during flash floods following heavy rain at Thunag area in Mandi district. Credit: PTI Photo
Waterlogged areas near the Beas river, as it flows above the danger mark following heavy monsoon rains, in Mandi. Credit: PTI Photo
Locals cross a bridge over the swollen Beas river during heavy rainfall, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Flood-affected people at a shelter home after overflow of the Beas river following heavy monsoon rains, in Mandi. Credit: PTI Photo
Manali-Chandigarh highway washed away due to flooding of the Beas River following heavy monsoon rains, in Manali. Credit: PTI Photo
A car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Una. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles covered in debris following heavy rainfall, in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles being swept away during flash floods amid heavy monsoon rainfall at Parwanoo, in Solan. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles being swept away during flash floods amid heavy monsoon rainfall at Parwanoo, in Solan. Credit: PTI Photo
Heavy machinery being used to clear the blocked Chandigarh-Manali highway following a landslide triggered by incessant rain, in Mandi. Credit: PTI Photo
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a child amid flash floods due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
A temple gets submerged in water as the river Beas overflows following heavy rains in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Credit: Reuters Photo
A craine lifts a car out of floodwater after it got swept away following heavy rainfall, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles stranded in mudslide following heavy rainfall in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Locals move to a safer place amidts heavy rainfall, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Swollen Beas river during monsoon rainfall, in Kullu district. Credit: PTI Photo