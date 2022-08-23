Extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha has triggered waterlogging and floods in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. The flood situation in several northern Odisha districts turned grim with the swollen rivers inundating low-lying areas, leaving people in at least 134 villages marooned. As many as 251 villages have been impacted by the north Odisha floods, while the total number of affected population crossed 9.66 lakhs.