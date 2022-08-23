Rains in Odisha: Over 9 lakh affected; flood situation remains grim
Aug 23 2022
Extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha has triggered waterlogging and floods in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. The flood situation in several northern Odisha districts turned grim with the swollen rivers inundating low-lying areas, leaving people in at least 134 villages marooned. As many as 251 villages have been impacted by the north Odisha floods, while the total number of affected population crossed 9.66 lakhs.
Rains in Odisha: Over 9 lakh affected; flood situation remains grim. Credit: PTI Photo
The flood situation in several northern Odisha districts, including Balasore, turned grim with the swollen rivers inundating low-lying areas, leaving people in at least 134 villages marooned. Credit: PTI Photo
Rivers such as Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Jalaka, and Baitarani in north Odisha are in spate due to heavy rain caused by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, and subsequent floods water release from Jharkhand, officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
As many as 251 villages in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, and Bhadrak have been affected by the north Odisha floods. The total number of affected population has reached 10 lakhs. Credit: PTI Photo
The state government is currently operating 440 relief centres, where above 1.71 people are being fed cooked meals. Authorities in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts launched a massive evacuation drive to shift people from vulnerable areas to safer locations. Credit: PTI Photo
Many villages in Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore lay inundated. The evacuation process continued even as flood water entered the villages. Credit: PTI Photo
Not just Subarnarekha river, waters from river Budhabalang and Jalaka have also overtopped banks and entered fields and residential areas in Balasore, officials in the water resources department said. Credit: PTI Photo
Meanwhile, the state government has announced a seven-day relief package for the marooned people of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts. Credit: PTI Photo
The CM had delegated the powers of special relief commissioner to the collector of Balasore district for effective administration. A special helicopter is also placed to deal with any emergency. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram in 2022
Rank 1| Name: Cristiano Ronaldo| Charge: $2,397,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/cristiano
Rank 2| Name: Kylie Jenner| Charge: $1,835,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/kyliejenner
Rank 3| Name: Lionel Messi| Charge: $1,777,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/leomessi
Rank 4| Name: Selena Gomez| Charge: $1,735,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/selenagomez
Rank 5| Name: Dwayne Johnson| Charge: $1,713,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/therock
Rank 6| Name: Kim Kardashian| Charge: $1,689,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian
Rank 7| Name: Ariana Grande| Charge: $1,687,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/arianagrande
Rank 8| Name: Beyonce| Charge: $1,393,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/beyonce
Rank 9| Name: Khloe Kardashian| Charge: $1,320,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/khloekardashian
Rank 10| Name: Kendall Jenner| Charge: $1,290,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/kendalljenner
Picture of a placard of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissident guerrilla in Catatumbo, Norte de Santander Department, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
In an aerial view, cars drive on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge over brownish water from an algal bloom in the San Francisco Bay. Credit: AFP Photo
A surfer catches a wave at Sunset, an offshore surfing spot close to Hout Bay, that produces some of South Africa's biggest waves in Cape Town. Credit: AFP Photo
Competitors prepare for take off during the start of the 48th French Hot Air Balloon Championship in Bessoncourt, eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gesture as they hold Hezbollah flags during a rally in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. Credit: Reuters photo
Protesters gather outside Old Trafford stadium to demonstrate against Manchester United's owners ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian volunteer fighters prepare a mortar launcher at a position along the front line in the Donetsk region on August 22, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 23, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 3.
Taurus: You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 5.
Leo: Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Chocolate. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: A response from that special one indicated. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently.Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 4.
Scorpio: Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 3.
Sagittarius: Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn: A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 9.
Aquarius: Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 3.
Grand Vitara to XUV400, new SUVs to launch in September
Audi Q3 2023: Audi is all set to unveil the most anticipated car, the Q3 2023 model. One can book this car with an initial payment of Rs 2 lakh. The 2023 Audi Q3 will come in two trims – Premium Plus and Technology and will be powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Credit: Audi
Hyundai Venue N-Line: Hyundai is all set to launch the sportier version of the sub-compact SUV on September 6. However, it will only be available with the turbo petrol motor in India. The upcoming new Hyundai Venue N Line will be the range-topping version in this sub-compact SUV line-up and a sportier version of the standard model. Credit: Hyundai
Mahindra XUV 400 EV: Mahindra's XUV 400 electric vehicle is one of the most anticipated SUV launches in India and is expected to be launched on September 6. The car will be equipped with several connected technologies. Besides the Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS), daytime running lamp (DRL) and new headlights, it will also have a closed-off front grill and newly-designed tail lamp for a fresh look. Credit: Special Arrangement
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Maruti will unveil the much anticipated Grand Vitara in September 2022. The model is based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform that underpins the new S-Cross in global markets. The car will be available in 6 trims – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+. Credit: Maruti Suzuki
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: It is expected that Toyota will launch the Hyryder SUV in the country in September 2022. It is based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform, which also underpins the Grand Vitara and the Brezza. The SUV will be offered with two engine options – a 102bhp, 1.5L K15C dual-jet petrol with mild hybrid tech and a 1.5L TNGA Atkinson cycle engine with a strong hybrid system. Credit: Toyota