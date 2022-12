Superstar Rajinikanth is inarguably one of the most revered and celebrated names in Indian cinema. The actor par excellence enjoys an enviable fan following across the globe due to his unique reel mannerisms, energetic screen presence, 'massy' dialogue delivery and humble nature. The legend, who began his career in 1975, remains Kollywood's undisputed 'Thalaivar' despite the emergence of younger stars. On superstar Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday, we list nine lesser-known facts about him.