The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began at sundown on March 22, as the faithful prepared for a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting intended to bring them closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of those less fortunate. For the next 30 days, Muslims will refrain from eating or drinking anything — even the tiniest sip of water — from sunrise to sunset and staying fit during this time can be difficult due to all the changes in eating and sleeping patterns. So, here we list some easy tips to stay healthy and fit during Ramadan.