Realme Flash, Nokia XR20, Samsung Galaxy & other smartphones likely to launch in August
Here we list you some smartphones that are all set to launch in August 2021.
Realme Flash: Realme is all set to will introduce its much-hyped smartphone ‘Realme Flash’ in India. Touted to be the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging, the phone has already garnered too much attention from the Android fans. Credit: Realme
Realme GT series: Realme’s flagship series is gearing up to enter the Indian market in August. The company is all set to launch four GT series smartphones - GT 5G, GT Neo, GT Master Edition and GT Mater Edition Explorer. Credit: Realme
Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite: Motorola will roll out its much-anticipated flagship series Motorola Edge 20 in August. Credit: Twitter/@Moto
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung is likely to unveil the new Galaxy Z phones next week. These cutting-edge smartphones put powerful performance and a large immersive display all in the palm of your hand. Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks
Nokia XR20: Nokia is all set to unveil Nokia XR20 phone in August. The phone which recently entered the international market has received great response from critics. Credit: Nokia
Realme 8s: Another series from Realme is all set to the hit market in August 2021. Realme is likely to introduce 8s in the third week of August which would join the existing Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Realme 8 Pro bandwagon. Credit: Twitter/@iamshresthraj
Agony all over as India men's hockey team lose out on chance at Olympic gold
Indian men's hockey team's dream of entering the Olympics final after 41-years remained unfulfilled after they lost their semi-final match to world champions Belgium. Team India will now aim for a bronze in the Tokyo Games. Here's a look at the emotional moments captured during their semi-final game.
Indian players look dejected after losing their match to Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
In his photo, the wall of India — Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran is seen wiping his face. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hardik Singh is consoled by a Belgium player after losing their semi-final match. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hardik Singh gets emotional after losing their semi-final match against Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran reacts after losing their semi-final match against Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh photographed in a pensive mood. Credit: Reuters Photo
A joyous Mandeep Singh celebrating his goal against Belgium in the first quarter of the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring against Belgium during their men's semi-final match. Credit: AFP Photo
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran reacting after failing to stop the Penalty Stroke. Credit: PTI Photo
India players wait for a video referral decision that resulted in a penalty stroke against them. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian players get emotional after losing their men's field hockey semifinal match to Belgium. Credit: PTI Photo
Tokyo Olympics: India men lose hockey semi-final to Belgium, to play for bronze
India's dream of winning a gold medal in the Olympic Games men's hockey competition after a gap of 41 years was crushed after they lost to world champions Belgium at the Tokyo Olympics. India went down 2-5 against Belgium in the semi-final. Here are some glimpses of the match:
India's dream of winning a gold medal in the Olympic Games men's hockey competition after a gap of 41 years was crushed after they lost to world champions Belgium at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PTI Photo
India went down 2-5 against Belgium in the semi-final. Credit: PTI Photo
India will lock horns for bronze, while Belgium will now face Australia or Germany in the gold medal match. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indian players started off well and looked to keep up good work, but lost tempo slightly in the last quarter and that is where Belgium made the most of it. Credit: PTI Photo
Harmanpreet and Mandeep Singh scored goals in quick session and India managed to gain lead lead 2-1 in the first quarter. Credit: PTI Photo
In this photo, Mandeep Singh is seen celebrating after scoring a goal against Belgium. Credit: PTI Photo
However, Belgium got the equaliser soon. Credit: PTI Photo
Thanks to Alexander Hendrickx’s hat-trick, Belgium managed to break the deadlock in the third quarter and gained lead in the last 15 minutes in the high-octane game. Credit: AFP Photo
Protest over Joel Malu's alleged custodial death turns violent in Bengaluru; see pics
Over two dozen African nationals staged a protest outside the JC Nagar police station against the alleged custodial death of a Congo national, who was arrested for drug peddling.
Over two dozen African nationals staged a protest outside the JC Nagar police station against the alleged custodial death of a Congo national, who was arrested for drug peddling. Credit: DH Photo/BK Janardhan
African nationals are seen with posters of Joel Malu, who allegedly died in police custody after suffering a cardiac arrest. Credit: PTI Photo
The demonstrators refuted the police claim that Malu had died of cardiac arrest and accused them of falsely detaining him. Credit: DH Photo/BK Janardhan
Demonstrators also had a heated argument with the police, which led to the assault of an officer. Credit: DH Photo/BK Janardhan
A protestor is seen interacting with the police officers in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Police resorted to lathi charge to take control of the situation and disperse the gathered demonstrators. Credit: PTI Photo
Police used batons to push back the protesters. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics Aug 3: Best photos from around the world
A man works on the construction of the Orquidea model city, a Zone for Employment and Economic Development (ZEDE) -new type of administrative division-, where US company Agroalpha will produce chilies and tomatoes, in Duyure municipality, Choluteca department, Honduras, near the border with Nicaragua. Credit: AFP Photo
Commuters wearing face masks arrive at Shinagawa Station at the start of the working day amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Alexis Jandard of France in action during Tokyo 2020 Olympics' men's diving (3m Springboard) semifinal at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Credit: Reuters Photo
The ZEDES, launched by Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, are conceived as “sovereign” cities with their own laws and even police, “states inside another state”, and are rejected by most of the population. Credit: AFP Photo
Protestors block cooper mine access road in Fuerabamba, Apurimac, Perú. Credit: Reuters Photo
Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance of artistic swimming in Tokyo 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), talks with Kamala Lyles, 20, during a demonstration outside the US Capitol to protest the expiration of the federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters Photo