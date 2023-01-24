Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try at home
The nation is celebrating the 74th Republic day on January 26, 2023. People will celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm by watching the parade where India will display its military might. Make the occasion more special by trying these easy tricolour dishes...
Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try at home
Tri-Colour Malai Cheese Pastry: A slice of it will not only boost your mood but also replenish your body with essential nutrients. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tiranga Paneer: The paneer cubes must be put up on several skewers and must be marinated in three different kinds of sauces. This will not just look beautiful but also tastes delicious. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tiranga Rabadi Mousse: One can try this mousse to stay true to the theme. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tri colour Panna Cotta: Panna cotta has a silky, creamy texture and a milky, sweet taste. While the recipe remains the same, one can add colours to soak in R-Day mood.
Tricolour Biryani: Biryani is definitely everyone's favourite food and trying tricolour biryani will enhance the mood and make the occasion more special. Credit: Twitter/@Inner_Chef
News In Pics, January 26, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Search giant Google's artwork to commemorate India's 74th Republic Day. Credit: PTI Photo
People attend a candlelight vigil at the growing memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where a deadly mass shooting took place on January 25, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. Credit: Getty images via AFP
Building structure at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The pressure on landslide affected mountain area that has heavy building density on it. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Charminar is illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Republic Day, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 26, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - January 26, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Brick-red. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | Be sure to look into travel opportunities that will provide you with vamental stimulation. Move forward if you want to turn your life around. You are best to stick to basics. Work on getting ahead by picking up added skills. Colour: Blue Number: 8
Cancer | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors .Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Auburn. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 8
Republic Day 2023: Famous places across India illuminated
Famous places across the country were illuminated in the colours of the national flag to celebrate India's 74th Republic Day.
R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolour
NDMC Convention Centre illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai's CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) is illuminated in the colours of tricolour on the eve of Republic Day. Credit: PTI Photo
BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) is illuminated in the colours of tricolour on the eve of Republic Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Charminar is illuminated in the colours of the national flag in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The Supreme Court of India is illuminated in the colours of national flag on the Republic Day's eve, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Raisina Hills illuminated ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Mantralaya building lit up with tricolour on the eve of Republic Day celebrations, in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@dayakamPR
'Pathaan' releases: Nationwide frenzy for SRK
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' opened to massive celebrations, bringing back days of hooting, whistling and dancing in the aisles, in packed single and multi screen theatres across the country. Fans of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham celebrate as they thronged in large numbers to single screen theatres and multiplexes to watch the movie at a cinema hall. Take a look at the pictures.
'Pathaan' releases: Nationwide frenzy for SRK
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' released today and his fans left no stone untured to make it a grand success. Fans accross the nation celebrated the release in grand manner, bringing back the movie madness in theatres. Credit: PTI Photo
Fans of SRK pose outside a cinema hall as they arrive to watch 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Large number of SRK fans wait to enter the multiplex to watch his comeback movie 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan play dhols as they celerbate the release of his movie 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
A young SRK fan poses in front of a poster of the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' outside a cinema hall in Prayagraj. Credit: AFP Photo
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Club members shout slogans outside a theatre during the first day first show of Bollywood movie Pathaan, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Fans of Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Police keep a strict vigil outside a theatre on the first day show of the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan', in Karad. Credit: PTI Photo
Fans of Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan carry out a procession to celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
SRK fans stand in a queue as they wait to watch the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' at a cinema hall in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo