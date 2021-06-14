Restaurants in Delhi open their doors for dine-in facilities after 2 months hiatus; see pics
After being shut for almost two months, restauranteurs in the national capital breathed a sigh of relief as they opened their doors to the customers on June 14, 2021. On June 13, the Delhi government decided to allow dine-in facilities to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
Customers enjoy a meal at a restaurant that opened after the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.
A waiter sets a table in a restaurant that opened after the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.
A waiter sanitises a table in a restaurant that opened after the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.
