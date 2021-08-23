RIP Kalyan Singh: Top leaders pay their last respects at his funeral
UPDATED : Aug 23 2021, 12:38 IST
Kalyan Singh | Narendra Modi | Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh | News |
Politicians paid their last respects to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Kalyan Singh in Lucknow. Kalyan Singh, 89, passed away at a Lucknow hospital after a prolonged illness.
- 1 /16
RIP Kalyan Singh: Top leaders pay their last respects at his funeral
- 2 /16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrive to pay their last respects to senior BJP leader and former Governor Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to BJP veteran and former Governor Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /16
BJP leaders JP Nadda and Swatantra Dev Singh place BJP flag while paying their last respects to Kalyan Singh as PM Narendra Modi looks on. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to BJP veteran Kalyan Singh under whom the Babri Masjid demolition took place. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /16
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays his last respects to senior BJP leader and former Governor Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /16
BSP President Mayawati pays her last respects to former UP Chief Minister and Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /16
With folded hands, PM Narendra Modi offers his last tributes to to BJP veteran and former Governor Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /16
Rajveer Singh bids a tearful adieu to his father Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /16
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers floral tributes to senior BJP leader and former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathered media, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /16
Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh pays his last respects to senior BJP leader and former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrive to pay their last respects to senior BJP leader and former Governor Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 14 /16
BJP National President JP Nadda pays his last respects to former UP Chief Minister and Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /16
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya pays last respect to former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 16 /16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders leave after paying their last respects to senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Here’s how Indian politicians celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2021 — See pictures
UPDATED : Aug 23 2021, 11:00 IST
Rakhi | Raksha Bandhan | politicians | News |
Raksha Bandhan 2021 was celebrated on August 22 with traditional zeal and gaiety across the country. From Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, politicians celebrated the festival of the brother-sister bond with great enthusiasm. Here we take a look at the Indian politicians celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan:
- 1 /11
Here’s how Indian politicians celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2021 — See pictures
- 2 /11
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met school children from various schools and organisations on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at Raj Bhavan, Bangalore. Credit: Twitter/@VPSecretariat
- 3 /11
Union Minister Smriti Irani celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi to her Cabinet colleague Sanjeev Balyan. Credit: Twitter/ @drsanjeevbalyan
- 4 /11
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his Pragati Bhavan residence. His sisters Lakshmamma, Jayamma and Lalitamma tied him rakhis and blessed him. Credit: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO
- 5 /11
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
Women tie rakhis on the hand of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Tollywoods actress and BJP leader Papia Adhikari tied rakhi to former BJP State President Rahul Sinha in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti poses for a photograph with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after tying rakhi at her residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tied a rakhi on a tree on Raksha Bandhan to mark ‘Vriksha Suraksha Diwas’ in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Kamla Yadav in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
A girl tied rakhi to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 23: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 23 2021, 06:48 ISTUnited Sttaes | Afghanistan | Taliban | India | cloudburst | Mexico | Le Mans |
- 1 /7
Protesters hold banners during a rally in support for Afghanistan following the take over of the country by the Taliban, at Place de la Republique in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Toyota TS050 Hybrid Hypercar WEC's British driver Mike Conway, Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi and Argentine driver Jose Maria Lopez celebrate on their car after winning the 89th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A man walks in a flooded street due to heavy rains caused by Hurricane Grace in Tecolutla, Veracruz, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (L) looks at Yordenis Ugas of Cuba after being knocked down during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A far-right activist taunts counter-protesters as far-right Proud Boys and other activists clash with counter-protesters during rival rallies in Portland, Oregon, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A bicyclist rides through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Henri approaches South Kingstown, Rhode Island, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
ITBP personnel from North West Frontier, Leh (special response & rescue team) assisted Ladakh Police in rescuing 17 villagers who were missing following a cloudburst in Rumbok village in Ladakh. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 23, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 22 2021, 23:54 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 23, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea .Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | A response from that special one indicated, an old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. . Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. .Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Don’t hesitate to voice your ideas and opinions. Opportunities for advancement at work are apparent. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Not the day to commit yourself to a long-term relationship. Avoid long journeys to the North. If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Opportunities for travel and socializing are evident. Communicate quietly about the way you feel to your partner. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Rakshabandhan 2021: Four sibling duos in Indian politics
UPDATED : Aug 22 2021, 14:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi | Priyanka Gandhi | Ajit Pawar | Kanimozhi | MK Stalin | Indian Politics | Supriya Sule | Vasundhara Raje | Jyotiradya Scindia | India News |
From Rahul-Priyanka to Stalin-Kanimozhi, here's a look at brother-sister duos in Indian Politics on Raksha Bandhan.
- 1 /5
Rakshabandhan 2021: 4 sibling duos in Indian politics
- 2 /5
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi: They have always been seen sharing the stage with each other, whether for political rallies or for various festivals. As for politics, Rahul is the face of the Congress party and the frontrunner to helm the Congress, while Priyanka is working to strengthen the party in UP. Credit: PTI File Photo
- 3 /5
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi are children of late former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. On the party front, the duo share no sibling rivalry as Kanimozhi has accepted Stalin as her leader. Credit: PTI File Photo
- 4 /5
Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar are cousins and work for the same political party, the Nationalist Congress Party. Their relationship turned sour when Ajit Pawar joined BJP briefly, but everything was fine after he returned to the NCP. Credit: PTI File Photo
- 5 /5
Vasundhara Raje and Madhavrao Scindia were born to the last ruling king of Gwalior. However, since Madhavrao's passing in 2001, he has been represented by his son Jyotiraditya Scindia. When Jyotiraditya left Congress and joined BJP, Vasundhra welcomed her nephew into the party. Credit: PTI File Photo