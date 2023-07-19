RIP Oommen Chandy: Thousands gather to pay homage to 'leader of masses'
Thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects to Congress stalwart and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru on July 18. Several top leaders from Congress paid homage to Chandy in Bengaluru before his mortal remains were taken to Thiruvananthapuram where a massive crowd of party leaders, workers, and supporters gathered at the airport to pay their last respects. His body will be taken by road to his hometown of Puthuppally in the Kottayam district of the state on July 19 and the funeral would be held on July 20.
- 1 /11
RIP Oommen Chandy: Thousands gather to pay homage to 'leader of masses'
- 2 /11
Congress veteran A K Antony gets emotional while paying his last respects to former Kerala CM and his close friend Oommen Chandy in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoles the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's wife Maryamma and son Chandy Oommen. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Congress Sevadal workers carry the coffin of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to an ambulance outside the airport after his body was brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru in a special aircraft. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays his last respects to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/INCIndia
- 6 /11
Mortal remains of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy being taken to Kerala from Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Supporters of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy gather in Bengaluru to pay their last respects. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences to family members of Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Family members of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy mourn his demise. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 11 /11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences to family members of Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
RIP Oommen Chandy: A peek into his illustrious political career
Oommen Chandy is a politician who has had a long and influential career in Kerala. With a decorated career spanning several decades, he made significant contributions to the development and welfare of the state. Chandy's commitment to public service and focus on infrastructure and social welfare programmes have earned him a prominent place in the state's political landscape. Here we take a look at Oommen Chandy's illustrious political career:
- 1 /8
RIP Oommen Chandy: A peek into his illustrious political career
- 2 /8
Ommen Chandy's political journey began as an activist of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress party in the 1960s. Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh
- 3 /8
He was one of the members who served Kerala Legislative Assembly for the longest period. Chandy represented Puthuppally constituency a dozen times since 1970. Credit: Twitter/@Supriya23bh
- 4 /8
Oommen Chandy served as a minister in the Government of Kerala on four different occasions. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
Chandy was the labour minister from 1977 to 1978 and home minister from 1981 to 1982. Credit: Twitter/@nabilajamal_
- 6 /8
He served as the minister for finance from 1991 to 1994. Credit: Twitter/@GauravPandhi
- 7 /8
Chandy was one of the leaders who served as the chief minister of a state multiple times. His first term was from 2004 to 2006, and his second term was from 2011 to 2016. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
During his tenure as Chief Minister, Chandy implemented several key initiatives and reforms in Kerala. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
