Russia claims full control over Ukraine's Mariupol
UPDATED : Apr 17 2022, 12:36 IST
The situation in Mariupol is "inhuman" and called on the West to immediately provide heavy weapons said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Russia claimed it was in control of almost all of the strategic port city and urged its last defenders to surrender.
- 1 /10
- 2 /10
The entire urban area of Mariupol city in eastern Ukraine has been fully cleared of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries, the Russian military said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
The remnants of the resistant forces have been blocked inside the Azovstal iron and steel works plants, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Saturday. He said 1,464 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered during the fighting in the city. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Moscow said Ukrainian forces in the city must lay down their arms by Sunday, after weeks of relative calm in the capital Kyiv were brought to an end by renewed Russian airstrikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that its forces were still fighting against Russians in Mariupol after nearly seven weeks since the city was besieged. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Moscow officials now say they are in full control there, though Ukrainian fighters remain holed up in the city's fortress-like steelworks. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
Service members of pro-Russian troops ride on armoured vehicles on a road leading to the city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
A view shows the Illich Steel and Iron Works gates damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the elimination of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol would put an end to any negotiations with Russia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
A view of the theatre damaged during fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
Kannada star Yash's latest movie KGF Chapter 2 collected a stunning Rs 7.48 crore at the Kerala box office on its first day to emerge as the best opener in the state. It beat Mohanlal's Odiyan, which previously held the record, establishing the reel Rocky as a pan-India brand. Here is the list of top 10 day 1 grossers in this market.
