Sara Ali Khan's outfits give off some serious summer vibes
Actress Sara Ali Khan's Instagram handle is a fashion lover’s paradise. It is filled with tips and tricks to ace even the most basic outfits. And here is Sara Ali Khan, serving us some stunning summer-ready looks. The actress keeps on sharing glimpses from her vacations and outings and we are in absolute awe of her fashion choices. Here is a look at some of our favourites.
(Image Credit: Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan offers major #chillvibes in an off-shoulder crop top with a neon yellow bralette and white denim shorts with matching neon pockets.
A bright pink halter bikini with blue-hued eyes and statement blue earrings—and we're sold!
Channeling her undying love for florals, Sara was spotted in a white and blue floral dress with bell sleeves, paired with blue nails, stud earrings and a blue ring to compliment her overall look.
In this look, Sara opted for a printed co-ord piece which has our heart. Her funky orange nail shades just accentuated the look further.
Blessing us with another swimwear look, Sara donned a pastel blue and white one-piece swimsuit with rose tinted sunglasses.
The actress rose up the mercury levels with this one shoulder Camoheart bikini, which instantly became our fashion favorite.
Sara went for a chic-summer look, pairing a backless camouflage dress with super cool sunnies, making it your next road trip staple.
Lastly, this knotted bikini look is all things classy and glam.
News in Pics, May 21: Best photos from around the world
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba outside 10 Downing Street in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Reuters Photo
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) walks with officials as he leaves for the United States at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul. Credit: AFP Photo
People carry an Israeli and a German flag during a rally in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pedestrians rest in front of Macy's flagship store in New York City. The US has been seeing a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 as vaccination rates rise. Credit: Reuters Photo
Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombia's Egan Bernal (C) and the pack cross the finish line of the twelfth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, 212 km between Siena and Bagno di Romagna. Credit: AFP Photo
A man uses his mobile phone to take a photo of a display about the upcoming National Assembly and People's Councils elections in Hanoi. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 21, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land. Colour: Coral | Number: 2
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Colour: Yellow | Number: 3
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up Colour: Pistachio | Number: 1
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Colour: Lavender | Number: 6
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Colour: Cream | Number: 8
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Colour: Maroon | Number: 5
Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour: Purple | Number: 4
Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Colour: Tan | Number: 7
Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Colour: Lilac | Number: 9
Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Colour: Gold | Number: 1
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Colour: Maroon | Number:3
You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Colour: Yellow | Number: 5
In Pics: 5 Perfect summer desserts that satisfy your sweet tooth
Beat the heat with these quick and easy summer desserts suggested by ace chef Anees Khan.
Summer Berry Pudding: It is a quintessentially British dessert typically made of red berries or mixed berries within a pudding mould lined with bread soaked in raspberry puree. The fruits typically used in summer pudding are raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries.
Mango Coconut Panna Cotta: This Mango Coconut Panna Cotta or mango pudding recipe is a tropical dessert that can never go wrong. It’s got a smooth creamy texture that just slips over your tongue leaving a mild coconut essence and a burst of mango flavour. Firstly, this has a smooth and creamy texture, and also has a mild coconut flavor and a burst of mango flavors. Made with real mango and coconut cream, as a result no readymade flavoring was added.
Strawberry Jelly Shots: Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and making their jelly shots is a refreshing way of enjoying hot summers.
Jamun Mousse: Jamun Mousse is made with one of our favourite summer fruits, Jamun, which has lots of health benefits in regulating blood pressure, blood sugar level, weight loss and stomach health, and that’s why we use it in a sweet way to get the benefits. Try this to experience a different journey altogether. A spoonful of this decadent, smooth, creamy dessert is equal to heaven.
Mango baked Yogurt: Mango is native to Indian subcontinent for the past 4,000 years and yogurt is always a traditional food for all occasions, and combines them to make this healthy summer dessert. Baked Mango Yogurt is a refreshing dessert which is so simple and tasty.
Delhi Rains: Highest rainfall recorded since 1951 for May due to cyclone Tauktae
A record 119.3 mm rainfall pounded Delhi under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on May 20, breaking all the previous records for May, the IMD said. This was double the previous record rainfall of 60 mm on May 24 in 1976. The city had also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, it said.
(Image Credit: PTI)
A record 119.3 mm rainfall pounded Delhi under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on May 20, breaking all the previous records for May, the IMD said.
This was double the previous record rainfall of 60 mm on May 24 in 1976.
The capital had also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, it said.
The Lodhi road weather station recorded 124.4 mm rainfall during the period.
Palam, Ayanagar, Najafgarh and SPS Mayur Vihar gauged 64 mm, 98 mm, 92.5 mm and 95.5 mm rainfall.
Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.
The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday was a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance, the IMD said.
The incessant rains brought the maximum temperature down to 23.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Wednesday. The minimum temperature on Thursday settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.
In between, a low of 24.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on May 13 1982, he said.