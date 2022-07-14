See pics: Rains wreck havoc across India
UPDATED : Jul 14 2022, 16:13 IST
News | India News | Flood | Gujarat | Nashik | Ahmedabad |
Torrential rains have paralysed several states in India with landslides and flood-like situations affecting normal life. From Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra to Karnataka, here's a look at pictures across India.
See pics: Rains wreck havoc across India
Solapur, Maharashtra: Buckets kept under a school's leaking roof due to incessant monsoon rains as a teacher conducts a class, in Solapur. Credit: PTI Photo
Hyderabad: Waterlogging at Safari Park of Nehru Zoological Park following monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Nashik: Temples submerged in floodwater after a rise in the water level of the Godavari river following the release of water from the Gangapur Dam, which supplies drinking water to the city, and monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Chikmagalur: A car damaged under a compound wall that collapsed due to heavy monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajkot: A man riding a motorcycle wades through the waterlogged Ring Road after monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Ahmedabad: A woman carries her infant through a water-logged neighbourhood after her house was inundated with flood water following heavy rains. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mumbai: NDRF and fire services personnel carry out rescue and relief work following a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Vasai. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai: Workers remove a tree uprooted due to heavy monsoon rains at Dadar. Credit: PTI Photo
Chamoli, Uttarakhand: A washed away road near Nandprayag following heavy monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Mangaluru: Vehicles and pedestrians wade through a waterlogged road during monsoon rainfall. Credit: PTI Photo
Ajmer: People wade through a waterlogged street near Ajmer Sharif Dargah after heavy rain. Credit: PTI Photo
Nashik: Owing to incessant rains, the Godavari river in spate following monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajkot: Waterlogged Ramnath Mahadev temple premises after monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Ahmedabad: People look at a submerged car in a flooded commercial complex after heavy rains. Credit: AFP Photo
Ahmedabad: Boys pour out rain water from their partially submerged house after heavy rains. Credit: AFP Photo
Ahmedabad: A woman talks on a mobile phone as she sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kullu: Swollen Beas river following incessant monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Ranchi: Security personnel use raincoats to take shelter from monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai: School girls wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged service road of the Delhi- Gurugram Expressway after heavy monsoon rains, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
Actresses who portrayed Indira Gandhi on screen
UPDATED : Jul 14 2022, 16:05 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Kangana Ranaut | Indira Gandhi |
Here's a look at some actresses who proved their mettle by portraying the role of 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi in films.
Actresses who portrayed Indira Gandhi on screen
Actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to portray the role of Indira Gandhi. She will essay the role of the 'Iron Lady' in her new film 'Emergency,' her second directorial venture after 'Manikarnika.' Credit: Special Arrangement
Lara Dutta was unrecognizable in the film Bell Bottoms when she portrayed the late prime minister. Lara as Indira Gandhi was well appreciated by the audiences. Credit: Instagram/larabhupathi
Kishori Shahane, who won hearts with her performance in 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein', stunned with her outstanding performance as Mrs Gandhi in the Vivek Oberoi-starrer biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Special Arrangement
Avantika Akerkar aced her character of the late Indira Gandhi perfectly in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray in 2019. Credit: Special Arrangement
Supriya Vinod grabbed eyeballs for her portrayal of Indira Gandhi in Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama Indu Sarkar (2017). Credit: Special Arrangement
Flora Jacob was appreciated in Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 hit film Raid starring Ajay Devgn, for her role as Indira Gandhi. Credit: Special Arrangement
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as Indira Gandhi in the movie 'Sam Bahadur.' Credit: Instagram/fatimasanashaikh
News in Pics, July 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 14 2022, 08:20 ISTIndia News | Sri Lanka Crisis | World news | World Politics |
The full moon rises over Havana. Credit: AFP Photo
Feathered wings are placed amongst flowers at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School the day after the video showing the May shooting inside the school released. Credit: Reuters Photo
Qudratullah, 15, whose family moved to Karachi from Afghanistan to look for work, carries a bag of recyclables while wading through a flooded street during the monsoon season in Karachi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protesters use an iron barricade to break the gate as they storm the compound of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. Credit: AP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 14, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 13 2022, 23:39 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 | Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 14, 2022
Aries | Sudden trips may take you by surprise; Avoid mixing business with pleasure. You will be in the mood for competition, but go at it slowly, as everyone knows Aries is as smart as they come. A trip will open new doors. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Gemini | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash. | Lucky Colour: Coffee Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. More interaction with siblings. Education of children highlighted. Deals over buying/selling a house possible. | Lucky Colour: Sky Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your ability to deal with humanitarian groups will enhance your reputation. You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Mixed messages are making it difficult for you to understand who is accountable for recent events. Your health will be good. This period is also good for entertainment and in general having a good time. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. | Lucky Colour: Linen | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
James Webb Space Telescope: NASA's telescope captures unseen universe
UPDATED : Jul 14 2022, 09:44 IST
NASA | Telescope | universe | World news | US news |
After nearly three decades of troubled development and $10 billion in spending, a pulse-pounding launch on Christmas Day in 2021 and a nail-biting half-year of delicate preparations in deep space, the James Webb Space Telescope has captured some amazing pictures of the unseen universe.
James Webb Space Telescope: NASA's telescope captures unseen universe
NASA released new full-colour images taken from James Webb Space Telescope, the world's most powerful space telescope. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters
- 3 /9
It released images of Southern Ring planetary nebula, showing a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters
Another image shows Stephan's Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters
An image revealing baby stars in Carina Nebula was also released. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters
It took nearly three decades and $10 billion for the telescope to deliver a complete set of the first full-colour images unseen universe. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters
President Joe Biden himself offered a sneak preview from the White House, revealing what is destined to be the most iconic picture from the set. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters
Even before today’s official images were released, earlier pictures taken to guide Webb’s complex deep-space commissioning hinted at the observatory’s stunning capabilities. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters