On May 23, the TIME Magazine released its annual list of 100 most influential people of 2022. The esteemed list covers people from a wide range of backgrounds and those who have left an indelible mark on society. From business tycoon Gautam Adani and Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy to Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez, here we take a look at the notable Indian personalities who’ve found their name on this list