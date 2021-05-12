Srinagar's Dal Lake gets floating ambulance to aid Covid-19 patients
A boat ambulance service in Srinagar's Dal Lake has been started by Covid-19 warrior Tariq Ahmad Patloo. Fully equipped with healthcare facilities, the service is expected to benefit thousands of people in the Kashmir valley.
(Image Credit: Amlan Paliwal)
Tariq Ahmad Patloo in a Shikara Ambulance makes an announcement to follow Covid-19 protocols at Dal Lake in Srinagar.
People wearing face masks steps out of a Shikara at a deserted Dal Lake in Srinagar.
An elderly man wearing a face mask enjoys fishing at Dal Lake.
Locals are seen fishing in Dal Lake, Srinagar.
