Stars, politicians pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled generations of Bollywood audiences as the singing voice behind many actresses’ performances, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. People from all walks of life paid tributes to the iconic singer. Bollywood celebs, sports stars and politicians reached Shivaji Park to pay their last respects.
- 1 /18
- 2 /18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the state funeral ceremony of late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar who died in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /18
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@OfficeofUT
- 4 /18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his last respects to the late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar at the state funeral ceremony in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /18
Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani pay tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /18
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrives with his son Aditya and wife Rashmi for the funeral ceremony of Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /18
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives to attend the state funeral ceremony of late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar who died in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /18
Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor pay their last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar while paying his last respects to her at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 10 /18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PMO
- 11 /18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with singer Asha Bhosle while paying his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 12 /18
Ranbir Kapoor pays his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /18
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 14 /18
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, lyricist Javed Akhtar and other dignitaries during legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /18
SRK and his manager Pooja pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 16 /18
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and Aaditya Thackeray pay tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park. Credit: Twitter/@OfficeofUT
- 17 /18
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pays his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 18 /18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respect to Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with state honours — See Pics
Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in a public funeral with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
- 1 /10
- 2 /10
Amid chanting of vedic hymns and elaborate rituals performed by Hindu priests, legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in a public funeral with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
People from all walks of life paid their tribute the iconic singer. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and family members, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, State Cabinet Ministers, NCP President Sharad Pawar, and other top dignitaries along with the bereaved Mangeshkar clan were in attendance. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Mourners paid their last respects to Lata's mortal remains draped in the national tricolour on a flower-bedecked pedestal. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
The National Flag was carefully removed from her body, ceremonially folded and solemnly handed over to Lata's nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar, who handed it to the other grieving family members present there. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Thereafter, a retinue of over half-a-dozen priests took charge and performed rituals for the departed soul of the singer. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
The sole brother among the five sibling, Hridaynath Mangeshkar stepped forward with other family members and he lit the funeral pyre around 7.15 pm, 11 hours after she breathed her last at 8.12 am. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Shortly after the religious rituals were completed, the Mumbai Police contingent honoured her with another gun salute booming above the Shivaji Park. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Last rites of late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar being performed during a state funeral ceremony in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos
Lata Mangeshkar, a beloved Indian singer who enthralled generations of Bollywood audiences as the singing voice behind many actresses’ performances, died Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, India. She was 92. Here are some of the Nightingale of India's lesser-seen photos:
- 1 /12
- 2 /12
Early in her career, in the 1940s, Mangeshkar played minor roles onscreen. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
- 3 /12
The 1950s belonged completely to Mangeshkar who went on to work with composing greats such as Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, S D Burman, Hemant Kumar and Madan Mohan. Lata Didi seen with RD Burman.Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
- 4 /12
Mangeshkar was known for her range — she could sing in four octaves — and her gift for singing in character, tailoring her voice and emotions for the actress she was voicing onscreen. In this photo, the singer is seen with the legendary icons Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh and Kishore Kumar (From L-R). Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
- 5 /12
Bollywood is full of stories of how Lataji ring-fenced her position till the very end, often raising the hackles of her female peers, although male singers, such as Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, Mahendra Kapoor and Manna Dey (all deceased) and others, chose to maintain a professional rapport with her. Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar seen accompanying Mangeshkar. Credit: IANS File Photo
- 6 /12
Condoling singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. Lata Mangeshkar is seen with Indira Gandhi. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
- 7 /12
Actor Vikram Prabhu, grandson of Tamil cinema legend Sivaji Ganesan, on Sunday expressed deep shock and sadness on learning about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Vikram shared pictures of the Nightingale with his grandfather. Credit: IANS/Twitter
- 8 /12
Her decades of work made her a revered figure. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest honor, in 2001. Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Lata Mangeshkar are seen in the photo. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
- 9 /12
The world of Bollywood -- where movies were unthinkable without at least six songs and where everything from romance to grief was narrated with the help of a ballad -- was where Mangeshkar cut her teeth and later made her name. Here, Lata Mangeshkar is photographed with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Credit: PTI File Photo
- 10 /12
Mangeshkar leaves a legacy of tens of thousands of songs, mostly in Hindi but also in several other Indian languages. Pandit Ravi Shankar and Lata Mangeshkar are seen in the photo. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
- 11 /12
Together with her younger sister Asha Bhonsle -- a superstar in her own right -- Mangeshkar dominated Bollywood music for more than half a century, and is considered by many to be the Indian film industry's greatest-ever playback singer. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
- 12 /12
Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Karveer Mutt Kolhapur bestows the title of 'Swara Mauli' upon Lata Mangeshkar at her residence in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo