Stunning pictures from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Here, we look at some of the best finalist pics for this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award. Run by the Natural History Museum in London, this year's competition saw nearly 39,000 entries from 93 countries across the world. The panel shortlisted top pictures for the People's Choice, after which it was up to the public to decide.
- 1 /16
Stunning pictures from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 2 /16
Snow leopard in the mountains of Ladakh in northern India. This image has won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 58 People's Choice Award. Credit: Sascha Fonseca/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 3 /16
Polar bear cub playing in a mass of fireweed on the coast of Hudson Bay, Canada. Credit: Martin Gregus/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 4 /16
African golden cat in Kibale National Park in Uganda. Reportedly, there are still less than five high-resolution photographs of this cat in the wild till date. Credit: Sebastian Kennerknecht/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 5 /16
Fishing for glass eels on the coast of the Dominican Republic. Credit: Eladio Fernandez/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 6 /16
A stuffed Andean cat hangs in a shed in Abra Granada, Argentina. Credit: Sebastian Kennerknecht/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 7 /16
Badger in a forest near Helsinki, Finland. Credit: Sami Vartiainen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 8 /16
Lizard on a wall with a mural of a cat in Corella, Spain. Credit: Eduardo Blanco Mendizabal/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 9 /16
A red fox in the UK city of Bristol. Credit: Simon Withyman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 10 /16
A cat arrives with its fresh kill at a barn in Radolinek, a small village in Poland. Credit: Michał Michlewicz/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 11 /16
Snowshoe hare in the forests of the Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. Credit: Deena Sveinsson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 12 /16
A hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. Credit: Sam Rowley/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 13 /16
Two female muskoxen attack each other in Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella National Park in Norway. Credit: Miquel Angel Artus Illana/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 14 /16
Three golden snub-nosed monkey hug each other to keep warm in the extreme winter cold. Credit: Minqiang Lu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 15 /16
Crested guineafowl in South Africa’s Kruger National Park. Credit: Richard Flac/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 16 /16
Olobor, one of the famous five-strong coalition of males in the Black Rock pride in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. Credit: Marina Cano/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023
The gaming industry has quickly evolved and emerged as one of the most popular activities in the past few years. As the most popular game 'Hogwarts Legacy' is all set to release today, here we take a look at some much-awaited games that gamers are eagerly waiting to release this year:
- 1 /7
In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023
- 2 /7
Hogwarts Legacy: The game which releases on February 10 shows off gorgeous magical lands to explore and beings to befriend in the trailer. It seems the title will incorporate the very best parts of the Harry Potter franchise for a whole new story set in the once-beloved world. Credit: Twitter/@HogwartsLegacy
- 3 /7
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: A sequel to Star Wars Jedi | Fallen Order, it is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on April 28, 2023. Gamers can expect new characters, new combat stances to learn, and an array of new Force powers to master on your journey to survive. Credit: Twitter/@EAStarWars
- 4 /7
with a brand new action-adventure shooter game. This co-op squad-based game offers players to switch between characters at their will when playing solo; those not currently controlled by the player are AI. The game is set to launch on May 26, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /7
Street Fighter 6 | One of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time and is one of Capcom's flagship series, Street Fighter enters the new era of fighting games in 2023. This upcoming fighting game is planned for release on June 2, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@thegameawards
- 6 /7
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | The game from Insomniac Games has been listed with a Fall 2023 release window since its debut at PlayStation's September 2021 showcase. Various teasers and screenshots have shared more about the story – confirming that it will feature Miles Morales and Peter Parker as Spider-Man, and that Venom will play a massive part in the game. Credit: Marvel
- 7 /7
Resident Evil 4 | An upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is a remake of the 2005 game Resident Evil 4, scheduled for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on March 24, 2023. Credit: Capcom
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Wildlife Photographer of the Year | See People's Choice Award Winners
Each year the Natural History Museum chooses an additional 25 photographs and they ask the public to vote for the People's Choice Award. And here are the top five pictures voted for by the public in this year's People's Choice Award competition. Take a look...
- 1 /6
Wildlife Photographer of the Year | See People's Choice Award Winners
- 2 /6
The public have voted for Sascha Fonseca's image World of the Snow Leopard. The image received a record-breaking 60,466 votes for People's Choice Award. Credit: Sascha Fonseca/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 3 /6
Fox affection by Brittany Crossman won a special award in this year's People's Choice Award competition. Credit: Brittany Crossman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 4 /6
Photographer Martin Gregus garnered worldwide attention after his photograph won People's Choice Award in the Natural History Museum’s prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY) competition. Credit: Martin Gregus/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 5 /6
This photograph of leopardess hunting a monkey in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park. The monkey’s baby was still alive and clinging to its mother. Photographer Igor watched as the predator walked calmly back to her own baby. Credit: Igor Altuna/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
- 6 /6
Portrait of Olobor, one of the famous five-strong coalition of males in the Black Rock pride in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve also won a special award. Credit: Marina Cano/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, Feb 10, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /5
Syrian soldiers look on as rescuers use heavy machinery sift through the rubble of a collapsed building in the northern city of Aleppo, searching for victims and survivors days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, on February 9, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
A members of the SUD labour union holds flares during a demonstration on the Parvis du Trocadero, across the Seine river from the Eiffel Tower, during a cross-sector labour union protest against France's controversial pension reform bill, in Paris, on February 9, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
This photograph taken on February 8, 2023, shows an empty grave in the forest near the town of Izyum, Kharkiv region, where the bodies of 451 dead people were buried during the Russian occupation. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Australia's Peter Handscomb as his fifth wicket during the 1st day of the 1st cricket test match between India and Australia at Vidharba Cricket Stadium, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope – February 10, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – February 10, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Indigo | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Colour: Magenta | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Yellow | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Colour: White | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Colour: Orange | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Number: 4 | Colour: Purple | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You are meticulous in your work, and the plan or proposal you present today will earn you big rewards. Plan your approach wisely and direct your energy wisely. Romance takes a back-seat today as you are so goal-oriented | Colour: Apricot | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary- which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction. Colour: Ash | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. Colour: Chocolate | Number : 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust | Colour: Green | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans. Colour: Bronze | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood | Colour: Saffron | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay