Stunning pictures of R-Day parade at Kartavya Path
India today (January 26, 2023) celebrated its 74th Republic Day with great fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial and paid tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. He then headed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. Here are some spectacular pictures from the celebrations.
- 1 /25
Stunning pictures of R-Day parade at Kartavya Path Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /25
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and chief guest Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /25
President Droupadi Murmu and chief guest Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave after the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /25
A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /25
Indian soldiers march during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /25
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /25
The Indian armed forces march down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /25
Baaz formation by 3 Mig-29 fighter planes of the Indian Air Force, during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /25
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /25
Indian President’s body guard stand guard during India’s 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /25
Naval contingent led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /25
Women personnel in a marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 14 /25
Contingents of Indian Armed Forces march during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /25
A contingent of Delhi Police marches past during the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 16 /25
Camel mounted contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) marches past during the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 17 /25
K 9 Vajra-T (SP) on display during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 18 /25
A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 19 /25
Army Dare Devils perform during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 20 /25
Marching contingent of the Assam Rifles during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 21 /25
Indian Air Force's (IAF) marching contingent led by Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 22 /25
Marching contingent of the Gorkha Brigade during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 23 /25
Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system on display during the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 24 /25
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets march past during the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 25 /25
Marching contingent of the Assam Rifles during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
From Rs 50 crore home to Rs 2 cr car, who gifted what to K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty
Celebrity couple K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty have become the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on January 23. The duo got married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and family. The newlyweds were showered with some really expensive luxurious gifts after their wedding. Here we list some of the exquisite gifts K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty received at their wedding.
- 1 /7
From Rs 50 crore home to Rs 2 cr car, who gifted what to K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty
- 2 /7
Reportedly, Suniel Shetty gifted a lavish Rs 50 crore home to his daughter and son-in-law K L Rahul for their wedding. Credit: Instagram/@suniel.shetty
- 3 /7
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma gifted a swanky BMW car worth Rs 2.70 crore to his colleague and best friend K L Rahul on his wedding. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Bollywood superstar and Suniel Shetty's best friend, Salman Khan, gifted an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore to Athiya and K L Rahul on their wedding. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /7
As per media reports, Athiya's closest friend from Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor has sent a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore as a wedding gift to his 'Mubarakan' co-actor. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /7
MS Dhoni, under whom Rahul made his ODI and T20I debut for India, gifted him a Kawasaki Ninja H2 superbike worth Rs 80 lakh. Credit: AP Photo
- 7 /7
Suniel Shetty's close friend Jackie Shroff gifted Athiya Shetty a Chopard watch worth Rs 30 lakh. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, January 26, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /5
Search giant Google's artwork to commemorate India's 74th Republic Day. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /5
People attend a candlelight vigil at the growing memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where a deadly mass shooting took place on January 25, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. Credit: Getty images via AFP
- 3 /5
Building structure at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The pressure on landslide affected mountain area that has heavy building density on it. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Charminar is illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Republic Day, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In pics | A look at Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the names of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees on the eve of the country’s 74th Republic Day. Here we take a look at the famous personalities who were named for Padma Awards.
- 1 /19
In pics | A look at Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees
- 2 /19
Music composer MM Keeravani, whose 'Naatu Naatu' song in film 'RRR' won the Golden Globe award and got an Oscar nomination, is honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award of India, Padma Shri. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /19
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, also a composer and percussionist, was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan for his exceptional and distinguished service. The acclaimed musician had received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 1988 and 2002, respectively. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /19
Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur has been awarded Padma Bhushan. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /19
Raveena Tandon has been conferred with Padma Shri for her contribution in the field of art. Credit: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon
- 6 /19
Singer Vani Jairam was among those conferred with Padma Bhushan on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 7 /19
Veteran politician S M Krishna has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan for public affairs. Krishna, led the Congress party to victory and completed the full term as the Chief Minister in Karnataka from 1999 to 2004. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 8 /19
Late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /19
Balkrishna Doshi, an architect who helped bring modernism to his native India, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 10 /19
India conferred Padma Vibhushan, second-highest civilian award, to Dilip Mahalanabis for pioneering the use of ORS that saved many lives globally. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /19
Indian-American mathematician Srinivas Varadhan has been awarded with the highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan. Credit: PIB
- 12 /19
Infosys founder NR Narayanamurthy’s wife Sudha Murthy was named as one of the nine recipients of India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 13 /19
Towering writer S L Bhyrappa has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for literature and education. Credit: Ranju P/DH Photo
- 14 /19
Professor Deepak Dhar has been awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023. Dhar won the TWAS prize. He is an elected fellow of The World Academy of Sciences. Credit: Twitter/@aparanjape
- 15 /19
Vedic scholar, spiritual teacher and philosopher Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji, popular as Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, was honoured with Padma Bhushan under the 'Others-Spiritualism' category. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 16 /19
Linguistics scholar Kapil Kapoor has been conferred with Padma Bhushan in the field of literature and education. Credit: Twitter/@IIASShimla
- 17 /19
Spiritual leader Kamlesh D Patel, popularly known as Daaji, has been awarded Padma Bhushan. Credit: Twitter/@drlaxmanbjp
- 18 /19
Kumar Mangalam Birla has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 19 /19
Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri award in the 'Trade & Industry' category. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Republic Day 2023: PM Modi visits National War Memorial, pays tribute to fallen heroes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Republic Day. Take a look...
- 1 /5
Republic Day 2023: PM Modi visits National War Memorial, pays tribute to fallen heroes
- 2 /5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial on January 26, 2023. Credit PTI Photo
- 3 /5
There, he paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
The 74th Republic Day celebrations commenced with an homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
After paying his tributes, PM Modi headed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day parade. Credit: PTI Photo