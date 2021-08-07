Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by International Space Station
UPDATED : Aug 07 2021, 12:07 IST
NASA | Earth | World news | Science Gallery | Space | News | ISS | International Space Station |
International Space Station’s (ISS) has shared a series of astonishing pictures from the magical aurora or the northern lights. In a series of pictures on Instagram, the ISS gave a glimpse of city lights that come to life at night.
Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by International Space Station
International Space Station (ISS) has shared a series of astonishing pictures from the magical aurora or the northern lights. Credit: Instagram/ISS
In a series of pictures on Instagram, the ISS gave a glimpse of city lights that come to life at night. Credit: Instagram/ISS
Captioning the post, ISS wrote - “The aurora australis is spectacular in these views from the station above the Indian Ocean in between Asia and Antarctica.” Credit: Instagram/ISS
The post is making waves on social media and was well received by the netizens for the breathtaking views. The Aurora Borealis and the Aurora Australis occur when charged electrons and protons in the earth's magnetic field collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere. Credit: Instagram/ISS
Delhi's Red Fort barricaded with shipping containers ahead of Independence Day
UPDATED : Aug 07 2021, 11:21 IST
News | New Delhi | Red Fort | Independence Day | India News |
As the nation gears up for Independence Day, security has been beefed up at Red Fort and other prominent areas. In a first, Delhi Police has barricaded Red Fort with shipment containers for security purposes.
Delhi's Red Fort barricaded with shipping containers ahead of Independence Day Credit: Amlan Paliwal
As the nation gears up for Independence Day, security has been beefed up at Red Fort and other prominent areas. In a first, Delhi Police has barricaded Red Fort with shipment containers for security purposes. Credit: Reuters Photo
The security arrangements were made keeping the unfortunate incident happened during the Republic Day 2021 where protesting farmers created ruckus and clashed with Delhi police. Credit: Reuters Photo
The police have beefed up the security arrangements at the nearby areas and are keeping a strict vigil. Credit: Amlan Paliwal
Reportedly, the containers will be decorated with graffitis to gel with the Independence Day theme. Credit: Amlan Paliwal
News in Pics, August 7: Best photos from around the world
World news | World Politics | Syria | Afghanistan | Indonesia | Germany | Delhi | New Delhi | India |
A lorry driver for Arla Foods, a dairy products company makes a milk delivery to a Tesco supermarket in London. Haulage companies are reporting issues with finding drivers due to an exodus of Europeans following Brexit and the Covid pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents and first responders are treated to a free meal from a local vendor, as the Dixie fire approaches, in Greenville, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kai Wegner, top candidate of the CDU for the election to the Berlin House of Representatives, presents the new election posters, in Berlin. Credit: Reuters Photo
People affected during emergency restrictions stand in line to get social assistance of 10 kilograms amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Commuters wait to board a metro train after Delhi Metro's remaining portion of the Pink Line corridor was inaugurated, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A burqa clad woman seeks alms from the commuters as she stands in the middle of a road in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Turkish-backed Syrian fighters hold up the flags of (R to L) their unit, Turkey, and the flag of the Syrian opposition as they pose for a picture during military drills in the district of Sheikh Hadid in the Afrin region of northwestern Syria. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Horoscope 2021 | Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 7, 2021
ARIES | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Try not to go over the top. | Colour: Emerald | Number: 6
TAURUS | A new business venture could happen today At home, a male relative is unduly aggressive. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. | Colour: Gold | Number: 2
GEMINI | Mercury adds glow to your intelligence. Sensitive Gemini will feel fine-tuned to the emotions of those around them. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. | Colour: Pistachio | Number: 3
CANCER | Your boundless energy and stamina keeps the day going but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. | Colour: Orange | Number: 5
LEO | Getting through to other people is a special challenge now. An improved attitude will help to make your present situation much easier. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. | Colour: Brown | Number: 8
VIRGO | You will let your hair down today, and have a swirl. But make sure that your work is done. Stress-related illnesses may crop up. Creative work would be rewarded well. | Colour: Beige | Number: 4
SCORPIO | You’re apt to be irritable and edgy today. . Career matters are frustrating. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. | Colour: Mango | Number: 7
SAGITTARIUS | Your judgement has not been at its best, you have tried to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. | Colour: Silver | Number: 1
CAPRICORN | The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be .A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Colour: Honey | Number: 8
AQUARIUS | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. | Colour: Auburn | Number: 2
PISCES | In matters of property and legal issues, analyze and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. | Colour: Blue | Number: 6
In Pics | Wrestler Bajrang Punia pins Morteza Ghiasi, cruises into semis finals
UPDATED : Aug 06 2021, 14:48 IST
Wrestling | Wrestling Federation of India | wrestling events | Olympics 2020 | Olympics | Tokyo Game Show | Tokyo Olympics | Tokyo | Bajrang Punia | Tokyo 2020 |
True to his style, Bajrang Punia put his tactical acumen and strength to good use in the second period to pin Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi for a semifinal berth in the men's free-style 65kg event which took him closer to an Olympic medal at Tokyo Olympics.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia pins Morteza Ghiasi, cruises into semis finals; See match pics! Credit: Reuters Photo
True to his style, Bajrang Punia put his tactical acumen and strength to good use in the second period to pin Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi for a semifinal berth in the men's free-style 65kg event which took him closer to an Olympic medal at Tokyo Olympics. Credit: AFP Photo
Bajrang trailed the Iranian for a major part of the bout after being severely crippled by Ghiasi's defensive tactics, especially the body-locks. Credit: Reuters Photo
Twice Bajrang was put on activity clock and also left to defend his right leg when Ghiasi got hold of it. Credit: Reuters Photo
As the second period moved towards the final minute, Ghiasi looked like making a dangerous move when he got hold of Bajrang's right leg and almost pulled off a take down. Credit: AP Photo
But Bajrang not only wriggled out of that clutch, he locked the neck of Ghiasi and moved into a position from where he turned his rival, pushed him on the mat and held him with his immense strength to emerge victorious by fall. Credit: AP Photo
Bajrang will now fight it out with Azerbaijan's Haji Aliev for a place in the gold medal bout. Aliev is three-time world champion and bronze-winner from the Rio Games. Credit: AFP Photo