Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon
Bengalureans were left awestruck as they witnessed a rare optical phenomenon – the Sun Halo across the city on May 24. Brightening up the sky, a rainbow-coloured halo surrounding the sun was visible from most parts of the capital of Karnataka.
Reportedly, it was first seen around 11:00 am and lasted for over an hour. Credit: DH Photo
Halos around the sun are caused by the refraction or the splitting of sunlight by ice crystals in the atmosphere. Credit: DH Photo
Circular halos are produced by cirrus clouds, which are thin, detached, hair like clouds. Credit: DH Photo
These clouds are formed very high up in the atmosphere, at a height of over 20,000 feet. Credit: DH Photo
Just like a rainbow, a halo is visible when viewed from the right angle - sometimes appearing just white but often with colours of the spectrum also clearly present. Credit: PTI
