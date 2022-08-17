Swiss artist sculpts sprawling model castle on dried river bank
Swiss artist Francois Monthoux's annual project to build clay sculptures on the banks of Switzerland's Toleure river has attracted many visitors. Sprawled into a captivating castle complex this year's artwork was started with modest ambitions six weeks ago.
Swiss artist sculpts sprawling model castle on dried river bank
Swiss artist Francois Monthoux's annual project to build clay sculptures on the banks of Switzerland's Toleure river has sprawled into a captivating castle complex this year as the drought afflicting Europe allows him to extend his dream world. Credit: Reuters Photo
Monthoux began this year's project with modest ambitions six weeks ago but the drought allowed him to build an entire city of spires. Credit: Reuters Photo
Now he has mixed feelings: he wants it to rain, but is sad at the thought of his dream world disappearing when it does. Credit: Reuters Photo
Land art artist Francois Monthoux works on his 'Monthoux castle' made out of clay retrieved from the dried bed of Le Toleure river due to ongoing drought, in Saubraz, Switzerland. Credit: Reuters Photo
Visitors watch artist Francois Monthoux's work on the dried bed of Le Toleure river due to ongoing drought, in Saubraz, Switzerland. Credit: Reuters Photo
Monthoux, a nature lover, says he is sad to see plants dying all around him and 'it would be a catastrophe' if an enduring drought meant he could keep going with the project for years. Credit: Reuters Photo
At the same time, he knew from the outset it was temporary. Credit: Reuters Photo
'Of course, I'm a little bit sad, because I'm sad that the form I gave to the matter will disappear,' said Monthoux. Credit: Reuters Photo
Meanwhile, Visitors to the sculpture are enjoying it while it lasts. Credit: Reuters Photo
