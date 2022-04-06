'Thalapathy 66' Movie Pooja: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film goes on floor!
While the fan frenzy for ‘Beast’ has stirred storm all over the place, actor Vijay has started working on his next, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 66’. The movie pooja for his next project was held in Chennai on April 6 with much fanfare. Here are some glimpses from the function.
'Thalapathy 66' Movie Pooja: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film goes on floor!
While the fan frenzy for ‘Beast’ has stirred storm all over the place, actor Vijay has started working on his next film which is tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 66’. Credit: Special Arrangement
The movie pooja of his next project was held in Chennai on April 6 with much fanfare. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rashmika Mandanna has been paired opposite Vijay and other powerful actors playing important roles. The film also stars Sarathkumar. Credit: Special Arrangement
This Tamil-Telugu bilingual film will be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and is bankrolled by National-Award winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Credit: Special Arrangement
Alongside Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay were written by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Karthick Palani will work his magic behind the camera, while editor K L Praveen will continue to impress with his editing skills. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna during 'Thalapathy 66' movie pooja in Chennai. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna pose together on stage during 'Thalapathy 66' movie pooja. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vijay and Sarathkumar exchange greetings during the movie pooja. Credit: Special Arrangement
An adorable picture of Vijay and Rashmika from 'Thalapathy 66' movie pooja. Credit: Special Arrangement
Richa Chadha's body transformation will give you major fitness goals
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to social media to share her major body transformation that has set social media talking. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
In the post, the diva was seen showing off her svelte body which will urge everyone to hit the gym straight away. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
Richa was seen in a black shimmering plunging dress in the photoshoot. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
And her recent posts on Instagram left everyone surprised as the diva was seen confidently exhibiting her toned body. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
This major weight loss transformation has left fans in complete awe of her. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
Earlier, Richa had spoken about self-love and her weight loss journey with her fans in the past few months. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
Richa also urged her fans to follow a good routine to stay fit and active. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
Richa is known for her alluring photoshoots and has been the face of several magazines, ramp walks and commercials. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
On the work front, Richa is currently working on her next ‘Fukrey 3’ and will soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heera Mandi’. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
